This speech was delivered by MMC Tania Oldjohn at the launch of Crown Gardens water tower:

Programme Director; MD and Management Councillors, members of the media and ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon.

Water security and water supply are among the greatest challenges we face today, and the situation has never looked more perilous. In the past couple of months we experienced power supply disruptions, aged infrastructure challenges and below-the-normal flow of water from our bulk water supplier in some parts of the City, impacting negatively on our supply capability, thus forcing our residents to endure intermittent water supply interruptions for several days and some weeks.

The new Crown Gardens water tower

Ladies and gentlemen, water scarcity is a challenge facing many parts of the world, and South Africa is a water-stressed country, making this challenge a local phenomenon. It is an imbalance between growing competing water demands, and increasingly erratic availability of sufficient quality freshwater.

The City of Johannesburg implemented water restrictions as a directive from our bulk supplier; these restrictions impact a number of issues including growing pressures from agriculture, energy production, industries and hygiene. All of these are impacting our water resources and the City is always striving to ensure delivery of quality uninterrupted water services to minimise frustration and inconvenience to the residents of the City.

However, these efforts will fall short unless we resolve the question of access to finance for water infrastructure. We need to propel the process of closing the gap of the current backlog of upgrading and constructing water infrastructure to be able to meet the water demands of the growing population of the City. Having said that, it is also imperative that the residents work alongside the City by keeping water conservation on top of mind as well as safeguarding the city’s infrastructure. This can be achieved by decreasing the daily water usage of each household, eradicating illegal water connections and logging service delivery calls on time.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Crown Gardens complex previously consisted of just a 22.4-megalitre concrete reservoir, as well as a 1.1-megalitre concrete water tower. It was commissioned in the 1950s and for the past 50 years this complex has been adequately feeding areas such as Southdale, Mondeor, Ormonde, Robertsham and surrounding areas.

MMC Tania Oldjohn delivers a speech at the opening of the new water tower

Johannesburg Water started the construction of an additional 2-megalitre elevated tower in 2019 to assist with the demand of the growing population when the storage capacity of the existing tower became inadequate for the demand, which saw an increase in water shortages in the area due to demand exceeding supply. The project was planned to be completed in August of 2020, but due to challenges such as work stoppages by the local community, excessive rainfall as well as the Covid-19 pandemic, the project was only completed in October 2021 at a cost of a little over R56-million. This amount encompasses skills transfer, labour, operational costs as well as jobs created during the construction of the tower.

In order to supply water to the combined elevated storage capacity, the pump station and pumps also needed to be increased. A new pump station is part of the plan to increase capacity in the Crown Gardens complex. The new pump station is designed to be equipped with three pumps, each delivering 153l/s at a height of 35m. The design further allows two pumps to deliver the expected peak consumption of 306l/s, with the third pump on standby. The pump station is designed to house the fourth pump in future, should the need arise to increase the pumping capacity.

Inside the new water tower

During the construction process, eight SMMEs were appointed for the project. The appointment of the contractor was on condition that 20% of the construction activities were subcontracted to the local community, with particular emphasis on skills transfer. This resulted in 31 local labourers’ opportunities, of which 28 went to development of local female labourers.

This new tower will mean that Johannesburg Water yet again delivers on its promise of delivering quality and constant service to the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

In conclusion, ladies and gentlemen, an investment in infrastructure is an investment in the future of the City of Johannesburg and the sustainability of water supply.

