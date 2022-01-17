 Subscribe or Login

Two posts for EU’s ECHO office

The Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of South Africa intends to fill two vacant positions in the near future for the ECHO Office in Pretoria as below:

  • Programme Officer (PO) – Reference: ECHO/PO/PRY
  • Administrative & Finance Assistant – Reference: ECHO/AFA/PRY

For further information, please consult the EU Delegation’s website: https://eeas.europa.eu/delegations/south-africa_en

The deadline for online submission of applications is 13 February 2022 at 6pm.

Correspondence will only be conducted with short-listed candidates. 

Interested persons are invited to submit applications bearing in mind that the EU Delegation to the Republic of South Africa reserves the right to remove or modify these job offers.

