Samsung announces winner of Incredible Bespoke Refrigerator Challenge

In early November the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator Challenge was launched, capturing the imagination of décor enthusiasts across the nation. With its award-winning design modularity and customisable panel options, the Bespoke refrigerator offers consumers the flexibility to customise their refrigerator according to their personality and lifestyle. Well-known influencers Naqiyah Mayat, Shelley Mokoena, Cassandra Twala and Decorex competition entrant, Mary-Anne Gwayanya, went head-to-head to explore the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator’s endless potential for personalisation, by creating the most captivating living space at Design Quarter in Johannesburg.

Cassandra Twala has now been revealed as the winner.

Cassandra:

It has been an absolute pleasure working with Samsung and the team on this project. A one-of-a-kind refrigerator deserves a one-of-a-kind launch, and this entire experience has truly been out of the ordinary. Samsung and supporting sponsors created an environment for creativity to thrive — support, resources, mentors and amazing people.

I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish and hope that it inspires others to boldly showcase their personality in the spaces they inhabit. Winning the My Bespoke Home Challenge has given me a renewed affirmation of bespoke design — there is only one you, and that deserves to be translated into your living space.

Naqiyah:

If I have to create a Love List of all the things that identity as my passion and purpose, I realise that I consciously pursue it through how I Iive every day. My passions are what bring me to life; finding experiences that enrich my mind.

Unrestrained perseverance has been the catapult for my dreams. I am so thankful for the opportunity to have worked with Samsung Bespoke and its partners; for the teams that have worked hard to assist in putting this together and to my management and support team, family, friends and readers who have indulged me in this moment.

Here’s to many countless things that just make life more interesting.

Shelley:

The Samsung Bespoke Challenge has been such an incredible journey and I am so happy to have been chosen to be a part of this campaign.

Thank you to the judges and the public for selecting my space. I’m so glad to have been able to design a space that resonates with you all.

Celebrated Interior Designer, Donald Nxumalo kept a keen professional eye on the contestant’s design progress during the challenge as they sought the inspiration to create an integrated living space like no other.

The #MySamsungBespokeChallenge included JoAnn Strauss as MC and a host of partners including Le Creuset, Consentino, TOP Carpets, SHF Decorex Africa, Versus Paints and Design Quarter, who joined forces to inspire the contestant’s creativity and spark new ideas. All the challengers received cash cards with funds to spend at sponsors’ stores, to enhance and complete their allocated living spaces.

The challenge was inspired by a time when our homes have become multifunctional. Living rooms are now doubling as gyms, movie theatres and versatile offices. From the way we use our rooms to the materials we use in our interior design, so many things have changed inside our homes. Samsung has a vision for a new kind of home — a Bespoke Home — in which appliances are beautifully designed, flexible to fit every lifestyle, and seamlessly connected for maximum convenience.

The recent launch of the Bespoke 4-Door Refrigerator is a captivating example of this. What sets this refrigerator apart from every other appliance is that it has a customisable and interchangeable front panel design, modularity that allows you to choose and add the optimal storage configurations to suit your needs, and a sleek, modern look that fits seamlessly into any kitchen. This refrigerator is an innovation that will no doubt bring many South Africans’ own winning vision to life.

