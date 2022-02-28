Subscribe

How to buy cheap, genuine Microsoft software

As the upgrade threshold for Windows 11 is relatively high, many users may download Windows 11 from other websites, which puts your computer in danger. Because these download packages often contain malware, they will steal your personal information, your transaction password and so on … then your data. So, to get a safe and genuine copy of Windows OS is your first choice.

Want to get a genuine and legitimate Windows OS or Microsoft Office for cheap? Keysfan has you covered. It sells mainly second-hand licenses, which it buys from companies that no longer have any use for them, and passes them on to individuals. Keysfan knows the “history” of each license it sells, so the end-user can use them without any problems. 

According to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the system of buying and selling second-hand licences is authorised in Europe, and there is no longer any doubt about the reliability of the legislation and services. You are buying a product that is safe and legal, and you don’t run the risk of using pirated software. 

Secondly, since Keysfan sends you activation information and order invoices by email, there are no CDs and no logistic costs, which makes the price much lower and you can get Windows OS and Microsoft Office at a very low price.

Finally, the licence you buy from Keysfan is not subject to subscription, it is “lifetime” and you have unlimited access: the operating system will be updated and supported by Microsoft throughout its lifespan.

Right now, Keysfan is running a Special Deal, with lower than usual discounted prices. Windows 11 is only $14.61, and Windows 10 is as low as $5.77 per PC. Microsoft Office 2021 is just $31.01. There’s more hot Microsoft software at low prices (Office 2019, Office 2016, etc.) Compare the official price and save a lot of money. Save up to 62% on Windows OS and MS Office in this sale.

Microsoft Office and Windows OS, all hot deals at the LOWEST prices.

If you’re setting up a new computer, and you don’t have an existing licence for Office, then you won’t regret starting with the 2021 edition. 

Bundle! 62% OFF, Windows OS and MS Office (Coupon code: KFLE62)

Discover More Bundles

50% OFF on Windows (With Coupon Code: KFLE50)

Discover More Windows

Best price for your work and home (Coupon Code: KFLE62)

Discover More Office

About Keysfan

Keysfan is an online store that sells keys for computer operating systems, office software and gaming software to the global market. We have been serving for several years. We always maintain the concept of customer first and have the best products and services. In order to improve the user experience, Keysfan’s shopping process is simple and easy to operate. After checkout, the software activation code and detailed installation instructions will be sent to your mailbox within a few minutes. In the process of installation and use, users can contact the Keysfan professional customer service team, which is online 24/7 (contact email: [email protected]). 

If you want to know more about Keysfan, visit https://www.keysfan.com/ or read reviews of Keysfan users in Trustpilot.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

