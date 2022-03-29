Rise to the Challenge: The new Redmi Note 11 Series from Xiaomi

The day is fast approaching when Xiaomi will launch its newest smartphone models in South Africa: the Redmi Note 11 Series.

While smartphone launches are a dime a dozen these days, the phones that are part of the Redmi Note 11 Series offer features and specs to certainly be excited about. Mark 5 April 2022 on your calendars and watch the live-streamed launch event on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel from 7pm to 8pm.

What would a launch be without prize giveaways? Viewers who tune into the Facebook live stream stand a chance to win over R60 000 worth of prizes, including the new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 Series.

Rise to the Challenge

Continuing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series, which has seen some impressively affordable models over the years, the two new devices are being launched under the theme of Rise to the Challenge. This was chosen to reflect Xiaomi’s commitment to continually question what is possible and install stronger specs and features with each generation of smartphone.

Equally, the theme reflects the attitude and spirit of the younger generation who have the courage to not stagnate nor give up in the face of challenges and unknowns. They love to take on challenges, challenge the norm, and make the ordinary extraordinary with their creativity.

The Redmi Note Series has proved to be very popular over the years, with more than 240 million smartphones sold globally by the end of 2021.

Expect powerful upgrades to the Redmi Note 11 Series’ camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC, all packed into a trendy, flat-edge body design. The Redmi Note 11 Series aims to be the perfect companion in life by making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than ever before, at very affordable prices.

Its predecessors

The Redmi Note Series is always about bringing flagship tech to mid-range devices, meaning more people than ever before can access great features. The Redmi Note 7 and 8 Series were pioneers of some of the best camera technology available, bringing 48MP and 64MP cameras to the mid-range, at a time when others were still offering 12MP cameras. The Redmi Note 9 Series brought 30W fast charging, and its standout features were the long-lasting batteries and solid performance. The Redmi Note 10 Series gave users access to a 108MP camera at very affordable prices, and was also praised for its modern features, powerful processors and pricing. Xiaomi has improved these features and took note of user feedback to address any smartphone elements that could be improved upon.

More than just smartphones

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone brand. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. There’s an array of products to make life more convenient and fun. Some of these products will also be showcased at the Redmi Note 11 Series launch event, so tune in on 5 April 2022 on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 7pm to find out more.