Subscribe

Special Reports

Rise to the Challenge: The new Redmi Note 11 Series from Xiaomi

0

This story is sponsored

The day is fast approaching when Xiaomi will launch its newest smartphone models in South Africa: the Redmi Note 11 Series.

While smartphone launches are a dime a dozen these days, the phones that are part of the Redmi Note 11 Series offer features and specs to certainly be excited about. Mark 5 April 2022 on your calendars and watch the live-streamed launch event on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel from 7pm to 8pm.

What would a launch be without prize giveaways? Viewers who tune into the Facebook live stream stand a chance to win over R60 000 worth of prizes, including the new smartphones in the Redmi Note 11 Series. 

Rise to the Challenge

Continuing the legacy of the Redmi Note Series, which has seen some impressively affordable models over the years, the two new devices are being launched under the theme of Rise to the Challenge. This was chosen to reflect Xiaomi’s commitment to continually question what is possible and install stronger specs and features with each generation of smartphone. 

Equally, the theme reflects the attitude and spirit of the younger generation who have the courage to not stagnate nor give up in the face of challenges and unknowns. They love to take on challenges, challenge the norm, and make the ordinary extraordinary with their creativity.

The Redmi Note Series has proved to be very popular over the years, with more than 240 million smartphones sold globally by the end of 2021.

Expect powerful upgrades to the Redmi Note 11 Series’ camera system, charging speed, display, and SoC, all packed into a trendy, flat-edge body design. The Redmi Note 11 Series aims to be the perfect companion in life by making flagship-level smartphone performance more accessible than ever before, at very affordable prices. 

Its predecessors

The Redmi Note Series is always about bringing flagship tech to mid-range devices, meaning more people than ever before can access great features. The Redmi Note 7 and 8 Series were pioneers of some of the best camera technology available, bringing 48MP and 64MP cameras to the mid-range, at a time when others were still offering 12MP cameras. The Redmi Note 9 Series brought 30W fast charging, and its standout features were the long-lasting batteries and solid performance. The Redmi Note 10 Series gave users access to a 108MP camera at very affordable prices, and was also praised for its modern features, powerful processors and pricing. Xiaomi has improved these features and took note of user feedback to address any smartphone elements that could be improved upon.  

More than just smartphones

For those who don’t know, Xiaomi is more than just a smartphone brand. Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. There’s an array of products to make life more convenient and fun. Some of these products will also be showcased at the Redmi Note 11 Series launch event, so tune in on 5 April 2022 on Xiaomi South Africa’s Facebook page or YouTube channel at 7pm to find out more.  

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

ANC accused of flouting processes in Eastern Cape

M&G PREMIUM

Regional conference threatened with litigation after disgruntled members cry foul following a decision to disband branches

Bullish England stand between Proteas and history

A scintillating World Cup so far counts for nothing as South Africa’s women’s cricket enters sudden death

Absa announces first internal chief executive appointment since 2006

Arrie Rautenbach has been appointed to head up the banking group more than a year after his predecessor’s sudden departure

Another record high as 7.9-million people remain jobless in South...

Record new high for unemployment in South Africa, as Stats SA releases jobs data for the fourth quarter of 2021

Cape Town closing in on top spot in Africa’s financial...

A growing and vibrant tech ecosystem has begun to have a positive impact on ratings of Africa’s top financial hubs
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×