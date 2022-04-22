Subscribe

HUAWEI Ads invites marketers to explore the power of their advertising marketplace

This story is sponsored

Marketers are invited to try one of the fastest-growing programmatic mobile advertising platforms by Huawei. Granting users access to over 730 million users globally, HUAWEI Ads provides real-time bidding and instant market analysis, in addition to a seamless self-serve platform available for partners and agencies alike, which enables them to achieve their targets and execute campaigns using the latest tools.

The advertising marketplace provides users with real-time data. With similar insights, HUAWEI Ads acts as a catalyst for advertisers, granting them access to a gigantic pool of users of Huawei devices and applications such as AppGallery, HUAWEI Browser, HUAWEI Assistant·TODAY, HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes and Petal Search. 

With the aim to grant users security and a safe surfing environment, Huawei introduced The advanced Open Advertiser Identifier (OAID), a non-permanent device identifier that showcases customised ads to the user while complying with their privacy preferences and local privacy policies. 

As a result of Huawei’s intelligent mobile services and comprehensive user scenarios, the technology provider witnessed a 45% growth in tablet sales, 40% in PCs, 37% in wearables, with more than 195% quick application distribution YoY growth rate. This success provides marketers with a compelling proposition that will increasingly expand. Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy envisions bringing the HUAWEI Ads offering to the company’s portfolio of smart TVs, tablets, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

To learn more about HUAWEI Ads, you can reach out to [email protected]

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

×