Should you enrol for an English Development Workshop?

In a rapidly changing world new skills and knowledge are constantly required to work effectively, efficiently and smartly. This became even more apparent when the pandemic drastically changed how we work: employees and employers were suddenly faced with the new challenges of remote work and meetings, and the increased workload and responsibilities made workplace training all the more essential. Sadly, the number of hours in a day remains constant and training can seem too time-consuming. 

Flexible learning options such as workshops offer a great solution. Workshops focus on knowledge sharing and dissemination; they are educational, practical and conversational. 

Workshops are an attractive alternative to short courses as they are flexible in terms of their length and duration. In addition, they are easily accessible and have minimal prerequisites such as a portfolio of evidence or competency examinations. Lastly, workshops allow for networking and like-minded individuals to share knowledge and experiences while dealing with shared learning content and practical examples. 

Workshops are suitable for individuals who:

  • Have limited time to engage with training content
  • Want instant access to well-structured and organised learning content 
  • Want to interact with fellow students and share knowledge
  • Want to develop new skills with guidance on how to do impactful PowerPoint presentations or write an executive report.

The Language School at Wits Plus is offering three new workshops in 2022, each focusing on important skill sets required within all workplaces. The three workshops are: 

1. Business Writing Essentials 

2. Introduction to Presentation Skills 

3. Fundamentals of Report Writing. 

Each workshop runs over a duration of three days, adding up to a total of 24 hours. To ensure that training is convenient and flexible, the workshops will be run over three Saturdays in specific months for the general public. Corporate training options are also available where workshops can be run during the week at either the client’s premises or at Wits Language School. 

This schedule allows for an individual to complete all three workshops in one year and to develop a personalised development plan for vocational training.

For more information about workshop content, dates and fees, please phone Wits Language School on 011 717 4208 or send an email to [email protected].

