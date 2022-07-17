Subscribe

Special Reports

Huawei Digital Power driving the energy revolution for a greener future

Digital Power Business Development Executive Riaan de Leeuw
0

This story is sponsored

The global energy industry is undergoing a shift — from source dependent to clean, technology-driven power that will create new economic growth while promoting sustainable development and a better, greener world for future generations. This is according to Dr Fang Liangzhou, Global President of Huawei’s Digital Power Division. “Digital power is committed to integrating digital and electronic technologies to develop clean power and enable energy digitalisation to bring on an energy revolution for better and a greener future.” 

Digital Power Business Development Executive Riaan de Leeuw says to prove its commitment, Huawei has spent $100-billion on research and development over the past 10 years, and promises to spend an equal amount in the next five years. This is what has set Huawei apart from the rest — though it started as a device company, it is now a leading global ICT enterprise responsible for fundamental technologies that drive market change. Digital Power is one of the flagship divisions for sustainable solutions for a better tomorrow. 

Big data is the buzzword of the day, but big data requires big capacity, big cooling — and more problematically, big power. This is according to Marc Matthews, a senior solutions manager for Huawei Data Centres. “There is monumental growth in the data centre space in Africa at the moment, but with this hypergrowth comes a tremendous strain on our electrical grids,” he explains. 

He says it is up to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and industry leaders to address these problems to ensure a sustainable future — for people and the planet. “In our data centres we have introduced low-power technologies, focused on energy efficiencies,” he explained. “We make sure it is optimised, make sure that equipment is containerised so that cooling is more efficient, and of course renewable energy solutions,” he said.  

In the clean power generation sector, he says Huawei creates new power systems that primarily rely on renewable energy, while work in the energy digitalisation sector comprises building digital twins of the energy world and streamlining energy production and use. When it comes to the green ICT power infrastructure sector, Matthews says there is a focus on building green, low-carbon, intelligent data centres and communications networks. 

Furthermore, in the green transportation sector, Huawei has redefined driving and safety and accelerated the electrification of transportation with electric vehicles, giving consumers a range of 200km on just a 10-minute charge. 

Coupled with integrated smart energy solutions, Huawei works with partners to build low-carbon buildings and campuses, thereby promoting the shift toward low carbon cities.

In Africa, data centres are booming, says DCS Business Lead MEA, Lee Perrin.  This has to do with the continent’s GDP, growing population and urbanisation, broadband adoption latency and regulations like data sovereignty laws which specify that 80% of the data generated on the continent must be stored here.

Africa also has tremendous solar resources to tap into for energy, and the expanding field offers many new job opportunities to tap into. Dr Rethabile Melamu is CEO of the South African Photovoltaic Association (SAPVIA). She says the country’s current power crisis should be seen as an opportunity to unlock the regulatory environment needed for renewable energy to gain momentum as the power source of choice.

About Mail & Guardian Sponsored Stories

The Mail & Guardian’s sponsored stories are produced in association with paying partners. If you would like to speak to our team about producing and publishing high quality content on our site, please contact us at this email address.

Related stories

Your M&G

Hi , To manage your account please click here.

You can access your digital copy of this week’s paper here.

Advertising

Today's top stories

Mozambique: Collapse of cotton may unravel fragile social fabric of...

First came the insurgency. Then the humanitarian crisis. Now the remaining residents of Cabo Delgado are facing economic ruin

Blade Nzimande and the dilemma of the SACP

Assuming the leadership of the SACP in 1998, Nzimande had to resolve what would become of the party when the Native Republic was attained.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte has died

Duarte died after an eight month battle with cancer

The rise and rise of Akin Omotoso

The director speaks about his new Disney+ biopic ‘Rise’, telling the story of basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo — whose family moves from Nigeria to Greece — and his path to this high point in his career

War for diamonds: Child diggers part of illicit diamond economy

M&G PREMIUM

Children in the Northern Cape leave school to dig for the gemstones, which, for many households, is a way of survival
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×