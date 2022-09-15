Subscribe

Building a legacy on the business of beauty

The founder of one of South Africa’s most recognised beauty brands, Unaiza Suliman, has employed the model of systems leadership in an effort to empower women, through diversifying her business into the online training and franchising space. 

Heritage is intrinsically linked to legacy and this heritage month, consider the legacy you want to build for yourself. Brows are a multi-billion dollar industry, and Suliman explains that a UniQBrows franchise is a spectacular opportunity for you to build a legacy in business. 

A look at the history of beauty in Africa speaks volumes about African entrepreneurs’ connectedness with the beauty industry. Suliman says one of the most significant reasons that the beauty industry in Africa is innovating is the unsurpassed diversity of our people, who must be catered to: “Historically, up in North Africa, Egyptians paved the way for beauty. Had we been alive in Cleopatra’s day, we would have immersed ourselves in baths of milk and honey. Luckily the products stocked in the UniQ franchise don’t require the expense of baths of milk and honey, and they are significantly more advanced.” 

The UniQ franchise stocks products rooted in the innovations of ancient times that have proved remarkable for the modern woman; for instance, the coveted shea butter and aloe from Africa are used worldwide in beauty ranges. Why should South Africans passionate about beauty and the industry not want to tap into what’s on their doorstep, and provide products for their local market from their own backyard and neighbouring African countries? The maxim “our heritage makes us unique” is a fitting expression for the UniQ product range. 

“Our heritage as South African women centres on our extraordinary complexity,” says Suliman, reflecting on the boom of “cosmeceuticals” in South Africa. “Not only do we cater to hundreds of skin tones, but we need to consider our glorious African sun. The UniQ franchise expands on its legacy as a beauty brand. It’s a range that caters to our women through our own products. In building this legacy, I realise that embracing who we are is essential as we continue celebrating heritage.” 

The UniQBrows franchise creates space for South African women to build their own legacy. Regarding her personal journey, Suliman says: “I knew that there was more I could do. This wasn’t just about me; it was about not waiting for someone else to provide an opportunity for inclusivity and diversity to empower me, but for me to step up to the plate and be that someone.

“I’ve always believed in multiple income streams, and a UniQBrows franchise provides just that. We relieve the burden from our franchisees as much as possible. From the ongoing training to recruiting to placing staff and marketing, we are determined to build excellent relationships with our franchisees and see them succeed.”

“Everyone is born with brows,” says Suliman, “and you are faced with one of two problems — either too many or too few, hence you will always have a market.” She points out pragmatically that in the age of social media and in the hybrid way of working, the face is increasingly essential, because your face is used for your profile. 

Suliman emphasises that owning a UniQ franchise involves ongoing training, especially in the more high-end product and service offerings. “Permanent makeup has gained tremendous traction. Franchise owners have access to this training. Furthermore, we have secured the rights to some of the most sought-after lash, brow, and skincare ranges worldwide, meaning our franchisors have an incredible advantage from the outset.” 

The Uniq franchise has also expanded to include booming piercings, with exquisite jewellery that caters to everyone’s needs. 

“If you explore African culture, piercings have always played a prominent role. Once again, we see the undeniable link between what we have to offer our South African market through the business of beauty. Not only is this link exceptional, but there is also a clear link to a lucrative business if you dare to take the plunge and build the legacy you’ve dreamt of.”

×