‘Keep sending the ladder down so others can climb up’

Good Governance Africa, in partnership with Attorney General Alliance-Africa, the Telkom Foundation, Boston City Campus and Mail & Guardian held a hybrid event — Africa’s girl child and the struggle for health, education and agency — at the JSE in Johannesburg on 11 October, the international day of the girl child.

The event concentrated on advancing conversations and action around Africa’s girl child, reimagining a better today and future for the benefit of all. We aimed to bring together experts, practitioners, policymakers and activists in the space to share, learn, and agitate for change.

Coinciding with the launch of the latest issue of GGA’s flagship publication Africa in Fact — which tells stories about, and by, Africa’s girl child, with contributions from a wide range of writers across the continent — speakers shared their insights, realities, challenges and possibilities in addressing how to improve the overall well-being and life chances of girls on this continent.

Vacillating between doom and gloom to inspiring optimism, from lamenting to celebrating, from hardship and struggle to activism and accountability, the event comprised three sessions — the first, an introduction followed by a panel discussion by tech-savvy women focusing on the opportunities and obstacles in education.

The second session, sometimes challenging but also humorous, was led by the Minister of Menstruation and focused on reproductive health. The third session tackled the issues of agency and advocacy — how to make it happen.

The participants agreed that it’s tough being a girl in Africa. This is evidenced through the themes of silence and invisibility, exclusion and dissuasion, the often hidden triple burden women face (labour, reproduction, community), unequal distribution of household chores, menstruation and period poverty, child marriage, the call to help uplift more women and how policies can be implemented and politicians be made accountable.

The event kicked off with Kim Robinson from AGA-Africa, who called for strategies to turn knowledge into action. She emphasised the importance of education and being open-minded to new possibilities. Next up was Chukukere Unamba-Oparah, programme director from Kenya who talked about the scourge of human trafficking across Africa, where the majority of victims are girls and women.

Lebogang Ramafoko, executive director of Oxfam SA, spoke passionately about the systematic betrayal of the girl child and how we are all complicit in perpetuating the system that oppresses girls, from the gendered nature of care work (time-consuming and unpaid), to being ignored, pathologised and marginalised, from violence against women and girls to self-stigmatisation. This perpetuates the culture of what it takes to be a good girl — usually, obedient, subservient, humble, unambitious.

“Violence and control of women are seen as normal, therefore it is expected that children will experience these various injustices,” Robinson said, referring to Pumla Gqola’s provocative book, “Female Fear Factory”. She said girls are under siege while society gets away with the systemic exclusion of girls and the lack of provision of services.

“The focus on the girl child must be a reflection of our complicity as a society to uphold violent systems that oppress women from birth and how we have benefited from them,” she said.

Sarah Mthintso, chief executive of the Telkom Foundation, spoke of the programmes undertaken by the organisation that revealed what it means to work with children in underprivileged communities and the support structures needed to be effective.

Challenges on the ground include the need for social workers in schools, teacher development and academic support.

One of the challenges that they found during the Covid-19 lockdowns was the unequal division of household chores, where girls would miss remote learning sessions because they were looking after younger siblings, fetching water, cooking and cleaning. The gender forecast is also apparent in the names girls and boys are given — for example, Palesa (flower) or Mandla (power) — which define what society expects.

Preparing girls for jobs of the future

Menstruation and menopause

Solutions: Hendrietta Ipeleng Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister of Social Development.

Call for action — how to implement policies