Mintek at the forefront of mineral and metallurgical RDI

For the past 87 years, Mintek has been at the forefront of mineral and metallurgical research, development and innovation, and has earned global recognition for its contribution to the mining industry.

Today, this centre of technological excellence, with its teams of highly trained and experienced scientists, engineers and researchers continue to build South Africa’s resources and capacity through strategic research and development programmes that provide advanced technology for more effective extraction, utilisation of and beneficiation of mineral wealth.

With these programmes, Mintek contributes to the country’s national development goals, while fulfilling its mandate of serving the national interest through research, development and innovation (RDI), and fostering the establishment and expansion of the minerals industry.

In collaboration with the industry, Mintek conducts the following strategic RDI programmes:

Incubating fuel cell manufacturing at Mintek

Establishing a rare earth industry in South Africa

Establishment and expansion of medical diagnostics and industry in SA

Revival of the ferroalloys industry in South Africa

Energy storage as an enabler of a just energy transition

Revitalising South Africa’s iron ore industry for the future

Unlocking the bushveld complex’s titaniferous magnetite

Coal gasification technologies.

These programmes are designed to meet the needs of new, emerging, mature and declining industries as outlined in the Mintek 2030 strategy.

The strategy is centred on the four pillars which aim to reposition Mintek as a leading technology research organisation and an industry focused research organisation. These are supported by robust human capital development and a global recruitment drive to attract top talent with the requisite experience, qualifications and expertise needed to strengthen core disciplines and champion strategic RDI programmes.

Mintek expertise lies in:

Integrated piloting facilities for process development in minerals processing, extractive metallurgy, and provision of integrated solutions to mine water challenges, mineral characterisation and analytical chemistry. All these are supported by our world-class laboratories and piloting facilities for process development, optimisation, scale-up and data acquisition.

Mintek is accredited to the ISO 9001, ISO 9001, 14001 & 45001 Management System and ISO 17025 (Testing & Calibration Laboratory).

For more information, visit: www.mintek.co.za

Phone: 011 709 4111

Twitter: @Mintek_RSA

Facebook: MintekSA

Linkedin: Mintek