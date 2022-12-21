Xiaomi authorised store in Cape Town opens with impressive sales

Fans flock to take advantage of one-day-only deals

Just in time for Christmas shopping, global consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company Xiaomi opened its second authorised store in South Africa at Canal Walk, Cape Town on 16 December.

A grand opening event saw large crowds gather in the early hours of the morning, eager to see, touch and experience Xiaomi’s wide range of smartphones and smart home products.

Attendees took advantage of grand opening day deals including 50% off select items, 10% off other select items, and a free Mi Smart Band 5 valued at R699 with any smartphone purchased in-store. All of these were for one day only — 16 December.

Xiaomi fans look for specials on the 16 December store opening.

While all Xiaomi products were popular on the day, the most sought-after smartphone that fans wanted to buy, based on sales numbers, was the Redmi Note 11 Pro. This device clearly impressed with its 108MP pro-grade main camera, 67W turbo charging, long-lasting 5 000mAh battery, and 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. The most popular smart home product on the day was the Xiaomi 360° Home Security Camera 2K Pro — security is clearly a top priority.

The opening of the Canal Walk store, situated at Shop 82 lower level, follows on from the success of Xiaomi’s first authorised store opening at Sandton City, Johannesburg, in November.

The opening of these two physical stores demonstrates Xiaomi’s recognition of South Africa as a very important market, as well as its continued commitment to bring Innovation for Everyone, as has been the brand’s mission from the beginning of its journey.

Cape Town is the second most populous city in the country and is one of the country’s economic hubs. Xiaomi picked the Mother City as the location for its second store for these reasons, and to get closer to South Africans and allow them to see the value of becoming Xiaomi fans. Making smart products more accessible to make people’s lives easier and more convenient is being realised, thanks in part to the new physical stores in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is proving to be very popular among South Africans.

Be sure to visit the stores to experience Xiaomi’s range of smartphones and smart home products. Follow the brand on social media as well, for more details on specials, competitions and news updates.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 9 July 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No. 3 globally in the third quarter of 2022. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 558 million smart devices connected to its platform as of 30 September 2022, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit: https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

About Xiaomi South Africa

Xiaomi has been in the South African market since 2017. Over and above their existing partnerships with Vodacom and retailers such as Takealot, TFG, Incredible Connection and PEP, Xiaomi is actively expanding its networks through both mobile operators and online distributors to increase availability of their devices at multiple touchpoints. The ultimate goal is to establish brick-and-mortar Mi Stores across the country.

Xiaomi is committed to bringing the very best smart technology into South Africa, and is set to expand its repertoire of smartphones, AIoT and 5G technology over the coming months. Xiaomi’s mandate is to supply South Africans from all walks of life with the smart, innovative technology they need to live a better life.

For more information about Xiaomi in South Africa, visit: https://www.facebook.com/XiaomiSouthAfrica/