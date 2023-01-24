Call for applications: Executive Assistant/Events Coordinator

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is looking for an Executive Assistant/Events Coordinator

Location: University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa

Duration: Two years (with the possibility of renewal)

Starting date: March 2023

Project description:

The Innovation Foundation for Democracy is a non-profit African organisation under South African law. Consisting of a network of regional hubs, the Foundation aims to reach out to the whole continent and engage in dialogue with the rest of the world. Its mission is to nurture democratic thinking and to supervise hubs pioneering initiatives in the field of innovation for democracy in Africa. For more information, see www.innovationdemocratie.org

Role and responsibilities:

Reporting to the Director, the Events Coordinator/Executive Assistant shall:

Ensure the day-to-day management : scheduling of appointments, planning;

Organise the General Management’s trips and visits;

Participate in the organisation of general and Management Committee’s meetings;

Contribute to the administrative and financial management of current operations;

Keep all the minutes of the Management Committee’s meetings, general assemblies and Foundation’s archives;

Organise events (seminars, workshops, forums, workshops, conferences and symposia) from a logistical point of view in conjunction with the operational teams;

Participate in all other activities as required by the Director.

Language requirements:

Fluency (oral, written, reading) in English.

Language proficiency in French is an added bonus.

Required profile:

Relational and communication skills ;

Proficiency in English and French;

Ability to organise, prioritise and alert;

Good spoken and written communication skills;

Previous experience in a similar position;

Ability to work in a team and in a multicultural environment.

Working conditions:

Full-time job, with important availability required.

The workplace is located at the Foundation’s Headquarters at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, 1 Jan Smuts Ave, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Gauteng province, South Africa.

Application

Application should be accompanied by a detailed CV and a cover letter outlining the candidate’s work prospects. Applications should be sent by e-mail to the following address: [email protected]

Applications must be submitted before midnight on 15 February 2023.

Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed by an ad hoc selection committee.

Only shortlisted candidates will receive notice of their shortlisting.

No notice will be sent to candidates who are not shortlisted.

The Foundation promotes gender equality.