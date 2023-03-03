Donor Acquisition and Marketing Manager: MSF

Department: Fundraising

Purpose:

The Donor Acquisition and Marketing Manager (DAMM) plays a key role in the strategic, planning, development, maintenance and monitoring of donor acquisition campaigns, activities, and operations in line with organisational objectives. The role is also responsible for managing advertising campaigns and activities across television, radio, print, out of home, digital, mobile, and other marketing channels.

ACCOUNTABILITIES

Strategy, Planning and Organising:

Responsible for developing, planning, implementing and evaluating set goals in relation to the donor acquisition strategy, with the right mix of acquisition methods, marketing channels and target groups.

Manage the overall mix of acquisition campaigns to ensure sustainability and maximum return on investment.

Develop the annual acquisition plan and budget for approval in conjunction with broader Fundraising plans and budgets.

Ensure acquisition programs are integrated into broader organisational campaigns and communication objectives.

Oversee the donor journey from acquisition to retention phase, and identify and coordinate activities that optimize donor recruitment, payment, and overall online and offline donor experience.

Marketing:

Responsible for project managing advertising activities and campaigns across acquisition and marketing channels.

Develop and manage marketing activities for the acquisition of new donors such as annual programs of press inserts, direct mail, DRTV, telemarketing, digital campaigns, and online/offline lead generation activities.

Coordinate and manage the investment in acquisition in case of an emergency campaign to drive growth.

Develop, implement, and manage coherent donor or marketing communications across channels, if necessary, as well as the planning, development of materials, and liaison with creative agency.

Results and Quality Orientation: Reporting, analysis, budgeting and planning:

Responsible for budget planning, optimisation, reporting and follow up of income sources defined as driving acquisition to achieve sustainable return on investment.

Provide regular analysis and reports against all program objectives and ensure activities and campaigns meet set targets.

Regular review of all fundraising marketing assets, supported by the communications team, for brand and positioning consistency and alignment.

Coordinate attrition, non-payment rates, cancellation rates, and lifetime value reviews and analysis along with the Donor Loyalty and Retention Manager and Business Intelligence analyst to determine acquisition investment strategies.

People management:

Manage all direct reports in accordance with MSF SA HR policies to meet the Fundraising and the Office objectives and targets and individual performance plans.

Support the National Face-to-Face Manager in developing his/her plan and budget, ensuring continued growth and integration with the acquisition strategy, including performance tracking across channels, suppliers, teams, and campaigns.

Ensure people resources within the Acquisition Program are managed effectively, specifically ensuring recruitment, probation, and fixed term contracts meet Program resourcing needs, and that leave, flexible hours, and TOIL, are approved appropriately.

Teamwork and Cooperation:

Ensure acquisition plan is integrated with the work of the Digital Marketing Manager and his/her team.

Work closely with the heads and/or senior managers of each fundraising sub-unit to drive an integrated approach to fundraising initiatives and maximize overall impact within the intended target market.

Support the National Face-to-Face manager in integrating team culture and teamwork dynamics into his/her team.

Organisation and Compliance:

Ensure the good governance of MSF SA fundraising programs through compliance with government legislation and regulation, MSF policies and contractual obligations.

Comply with banking and financial services guidelines and procedures as required.

Comply with GDPR and PoPIA requirements for acquisition and marketing strategies and operations.

Initiative and Innovation:

Identify and evaluate new fundraising opportunities through testing new ideas and agencies, creative thinking, keeping abreast of new developments in fundraising and the broader marketing environment.

Maintain contact with professional bodies and other charities, other MSF offices to identify and evaluate new fundraising opportunities.

Knowledge, skills, experience

Essential:

Marketing, Fundraising or other relevant higher education qualifications.

At least 5 years’ experience in developing, driving and evaluating donors/supporters acquisition investment strategies that utilise a range of marketing channels to maximise ROI and encourage program diversity.

Demonstrated fundraising skills, creativity, analysis and experience, including the ability to identify opportunities and implement innovative solutions.

Experience in direct marketing, including: F2F, telemarketing, direct mail, digital marketing and mass media.

Competencies:

Commitment to MSF principles (L2 initially),Analytical Thinking (L3),Result and Quality Orientation (L3),Planning and Organising (L3),People Management (L4) and Teamwork and Cooperation (L3)

Salary Detail are as follows:

Basic Salary: R48 321, 67 plus Benefits

Commitment:

Length of commitment: 1-year fixed Contract with the possibility of renewal

Closing date: 17 | March | 2023

Start date: 01 | April | 2023.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

People living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be directed to: [email protected]