Call for expression of interest: German language lessons for GIZ

Consultancy services to provide German language lessons for GIZ staff in South Africa and Lesotho

The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a state-owned organisation. We work worldwide in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. We offer the experience, the regional and technical know-how of GIZ in the global market and provide international clients with expertise in terms of economic and result-oriented services.

The GIZ South Africa, Lesotho and eSwatini Country Office in Pretoria intends to establish a consulting contract for provision of German language lessons for its employees in South Africa and Lesotho. The Service Provider must be able to offer German Language Courses for GIZ South Africa, and Lesotho staff as per the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages CEFR or CEF or CEFRL.

GIZ hereby invites eligible and professional Language Schools with local presence in South Africa to participate in this tender. Tender documents are available to download until 17 January 2023 at the following link: 

https://www.giz.de/en/worldwide/119906.html

Completed forms must be submitted to [email protected] by 24 March 2023. Please quote reference 83431764 when submitting the documentation. Late submissions will not be accepted.

