Women’s Month Interview – Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, H.E. Erika Álvarez Rodriguez

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, H.E. Erika Álvarez Rodriguez

In celebration of Women’s Month, The Diplomat spoke with H.E. Erika Álvarez Rodriguez, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to South Africa, about her journey in diplomacy, the importance of gender equality, and her message to women and girls around the world.

What inspired you to pursue a career in diplomacy?

After completing my first specialization abroad, I was exposed to diverse cultures, international dialogue, and global challenges in a way that profoundly shaped my worldview. That experience sparked in me a deep conviction: that I wanted to serve my country by building bridges with others, defending our interests, and contributing to global peace and cooperation.

I was inspired by the transformative power of diplomacy—to bring nations closer, promote understanding, and foster inclusive development. I saw diplomacy not only as a profession, but as a calling rooted in service, dialogue, and justice.

Today, it is a great honor and responsibility to represent the government and people of the Dominican Republic on the international stage. As the first woman to serve as Dominican Ambassador to South Africa, I hope my journey stands as an example to younger generations of women—that with discipline, preparation, and commitment, we can achieve any goal we set for ourselves.

Diplomacy is not just a career—it is an integral part of who I am, both as a professional and as a woman. It reflects my values, my identity, and my unwavering belief in the power of dialogue, inclusion, and global solidarity.

What message of hope and inspiration would you like to share with women and girls during Women’s Month?

To all women and girls—especially the new generations: never let the limitations imposed by others define your worth, your dreams, or your right to lead. Your voice matters. Your presence is powerful. And your future is full of possibility.

Throughout my journey, I’ve found that four tools are essential for our personal, professional, and collective growth: preparation, mentorship, resilience, and sisterhood.

Preparation is a lifelong commitment—it goes beyond diplomas; it builds credibility and confidence.

is a lifelong commitment—it goes beyond diplomas; it builds credibility and confidence. Mentorship creates circles of trust that expand opportunities across generations.

creates circles of trust that expand opportunities across generations. Resilience helps us turn challenges into strength.

helps us turn challenges into strength. Sisterhood—our solidarity as women—fuels real change and creates spaces of support and empowerment.

This spirit of courage and unity is not new—it has deep roots on this very continent. As South African women powerfully proclaimed in 1956: “You strike a woman, you strike a rock.” Their legacy lives on in every woman who dares to challenge injustice, open doors, and rise.

In every space I have served, I reiterate this to women: when one woman advances, she lights the way for many more. Let us keep walking forward—together.

What are some concrete actions that individuals, communities, and governments can take to advance gender equality?

Advancing gender equality requires collective action and sustained commitment at every level of society.

Governments must implement policies and programs that actively promote women’s participation in decision-making and leadership roles. Only through full inclusion and equal opportunities can we achieve truly meaningful and lasting progress.

In the Dominican Republic, significant progress has been made. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2025 by the World Economic Forum, the Dominican Republic climbed 21 positions, ranking 61st out of 148 countries. This reflects the impact of public policies implemented by the Dominican Government, the Ministry of Women, and other state institutions.

Communities must dismantle harmful norms, challenge gender stereotypes, and foster environments that value respect, equity, and care. Local leaders, schools, and families all play a vital role. Youth and the private sector must also be engaged as key partners in innovation and culture change.

must dismantle harmful norms, challenge gender stereotypes, and foster environments that value respect, equity, and care. Local leaders, schools, and families all play a vital role. Youth and the private sector must also be engaged as key partners in innovation and culture change. Individuals—especially men—must act as allies, recognizing that gender equality benefits everyone. And women must continue to support one another, because sisterhood remains one of the most powerful forces for transformation.

What does gender equality mean to you personally?

From an early age, I understood that gender equality is not just a legal or institutional matter—it is about human dignity, access to opportunity, and the power to shape one’s own future without barriers or bias.

Gender equality means eliminating violence against women, promoting empowerment, and ensuring equal opportunities between men and women—in every field and at every level. It means building societies where women’s rights are not only protected, but actively promoted, and where leadership reflects the diversity of those it serves.

As Nelson Mandela once said, “Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression.” That vision still guides us today.

How do you think we can encourage more women to enter leadership roles?

Encouraging more women to step into leadership roles requires a combination of structural change, cultural transformation, and intentional support systems.

We must begin by honoring and learning from the legacy of the countless women worldwide who have paved the way through their courageous fight for human rights and equality.

In the Dominican Republic, we hold close the memory of our powerful heroines—Patria, Minerva, and María Teresa Mirabal, known as “Las Mariposas”—who stood fearlessly against dictatorship and became global symbols of resistance and justice. Their lives continue to inspire generations of women to lead with purpose and conviction.

Leadership must be nurtured. That means providing education, mentorship, visibility, and real opportunities. It also means removing the systemic barriers that make women question whether they belong in positions of power.

We must normalize women’s leadership in every space—from government and diplomacy to science, business, and civil society—so that the next generation grows up seeing it as natural and expected.

And finally, we must celebrate diverse models of leadership. When young girls see women leading with integrity, empathy, and impact, they begin to imagine themselves there too.

Can you share an experience where you advocated for women’s rights or empowerment?

Throughout my diplomatic career, I have remained deeply committed to advancing women’s rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment. These principles have consistently informed my work—especially now, here in South Africa—where I strive to create meaningful spaces for women’s voices to be heard and included.

One of the most transformative initiatives I’ve helped lead is ADIDOM (Asociación Dominicana de Mujeres en la Diplomacia), which I co-founded in 2021 and currently serve as Vice President. ADIDOM serves as an advocate for gender and inclusion in Dominican foreign policy, working to foster a diplomatic service that reflects true equality between women and men.

Since its inception, ADIDOM has collaborated with sister networks worldwide, contributing to the formation of a Global Network of Women Diplomats. Together, we’ve organized conferences and dialogues on gender equality, leadership, development, and international cooperation—demonstrating the power of shared leadership and global solidarity.

At ADIDOM, we continue to advocate for genuine equality, transparent and merit-based promotion, and the visibility of women’s contributions to diplomacy.

What are your top priorities as Ambassador to South Africa?

Since my arrival in South Africa in January 2024, I’ve focused on laying the groundwork for a renewed and dynamic relationship, driven by shared values and South-South cooperation.

Looking ahead, my top priorities include:

Expanding high-level political dialogue to build strategic alliances across the African continent.

Attracting investment and boosting trade in sectors such as sustainable mining, renewable energy, and tourism innovation.

Strengthening educational diplomacy through academic exchanges and partnerships.

Positioning the Dominican Republic as a reliable partner in the Global South.

Amplifying cultural and diaspora ties, highlighting our deep African roots and creating shared spaces of cultural expression.

These aren’t just institutional goals—they reflect a personal commitment to building bridges between our peoples and ensuring diplomacy leads to real, inclusive progress.

What specific achievements are you most proud of during your time as Ambassador?

The achievements we’ve made align with the Dominican government’s mandate to strengthen ties with South Africa. Among those I’m most proud of:

Relaunching high-level political and institutional dialogue with South Africa.

Promoting trade, tourism, academic cooperation, and joint work on sustainable development, gender equality, and innovation.

Helping position the Dominican Republic in strategic spaces across Africa—particularly in tourism and small business development.

Supporting public-private dialogue and identifying opportunities in areas such as mining, climate resilience, and education.

Representing my country on this continent—rich in history, resilience, and hope—is one of the most fulfilling responsibilities of my diplomatic journey. This is just the beginning of a renewed chapter—one rooted in solidarity, shared growth, and mutual respect.