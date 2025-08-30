India celebrates Independence Day 

Hon. Soloman Malatsi Minister of Communications & Digital Technologies and H.E Mr Kumar ( India High Commissioner)

The 79th Independence Day of India celebrated with great enthusiasm at India House, Pretoria. Around 200 members of Indian community, and friends of India participated in the National Day flag hosting celebration with pride and spirit of patriotism. H.E Mr Prabhat Kumar said this was a great occasion to remember the freedom fighters and reaffirm commitment to building a stronger, self-reliant India. For this celebratory occasion, cultural performances were organized displaying Indian culture and patriotism.

A National Day Reception was also hosted by High Commission of India on 15th August 2025 at the High Commission, Pretoria. Hon. Soloman Malatsi Minister of Communications & Digital Technologies graced the occasion representing the Government of South Africa. Members of the diplomatic corps, Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the event.

The friendship between India and South Africa is rooted in a shared history of resilience against colonial oppression, nurtured by visionaries like Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, who championed justice, dignity, and equality. This legacy continues to flourish today through robust political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

The collaboration spans global platforms like the United Nations, BRICS, IBSA, and the G20, where they advocate for a fairer, more inclusive world order. This year, as South Africa leads the G20 presidency, India actively supports it in steering a successful and impactful agenda, amplifying the voice of the Global South.

The political relations remained in upswing during the last one year. The highlight of the year was the visit of External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to South Africa on 20-21 February 2025 where he attended the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Johannesburg and also called on South African President Mr Cyril Ramaphosa. Minister of State of External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited South Africa in July 2025 to the G20 development Ministerial.

Minister Malatsi who was present at the reception visited India in October 2024 and he met with Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Shri Jyotiaditya Scindia, South Africa also mounted a 25-member inter-governmental delegation led by Director General of Communications and Digital Technologies with representatives of Presidential Secretariat and other government departments to India in December 2024 to explore cooperation in digital public infrastructure. There was a second Joint Working Group of Information and Communication Technology meeting between India and South Africa which was held in Pretoria on 27 March 2025 to drive forward the digital cooperation.

On the Energy front, the Consulate General of Johannesburg hosted a bilateral Energy Conference (Matla-Urja Conference) in Johannesburg on 27-28 November 2024. Indian Minister of Power, Shri Manohar Lal Khattar along with the South African Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa gave opening remarks in the event that saw participation of both Indian and South African energy PSUs, energy professionals, energy financiers and academics. During the conference, two agreements, one between South African Power utility PSU Eskom and India’s National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on skill collaboration for power plant renovation and modernization, and the other MOU between Africa Energy Leadership Centre (AELC) and National Power Training Institute (NPTI) of India for skilling the South African youth in energy sector, were signed. As a followup, South African delegation led by Director General in the Department of Electricity and Energy visited India to explore transmission grid, coal-fed power-plant maintenance as well as development cooperation in the field of energy.

Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje hosted South African Minister of Small Business Development Raesetjia Jane Sithole in New Delhi on 27 November 2024, during the latter’s visit to participate in International Cooperative Alliance Global Cooperative Conference. At the request of the South African Government, India agreed to undertake 3-year maintenance of ‘Gandhi-Mandela Centre (GMC) of Specialization for Artisan skills’ in Pretoria. The GMC, established in 2021 by Hindustan Machine Tools Limited (HMTL) under grants-in-aid, successfully trained South African youth in mechanical fitter, electrician, boilermaker and millwright skills, and achieved 100% employment of the youth on their completion of training. Owing to the popularity and success of the project, they are working with the Government of South Africa to replicate the skill centre in Majuba, Kwa-Zulu Natal Province of South Africa.

On commercial front, with bilateral trade of US$ 18 billion South Africa remained the largest trading partner of India in Africa. A 9 member Indian delegation visited South Africa for the Bilateral Joint Working Group Meeting on Trade & Investment in Pretoria on 22 April 2025. High Commission of India organised an ‘India-South Africa Business Conclave’ in Pretoria on 10 March 2025. An MoU on business cooperation was signed between CII India Business Forum and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) at the Conclave. Chief Economic Advisor to Government of India, Shri V Anatha Nageswaran visited South Africa and spoke to business community in South Africa on Emerging market business opportunities on 24-25 March 2025.

In Defence sector cooperation, Defence Secretary of India Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh led an Indian delegation to South Africa for the 9th Joint Defence Committee meeting on 23-24 June 2025 co-Chaired by Dr. Thobekele Gamede, Defence Secretary of South Africa. The 12th round of India-South Africa Navy-to-Navy Talks was held on 26-28 August 2024 wherein a MoU on Submarine Rescue Cooperation and Coordination was signed. A 5-member high level defence delegation led by South African Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Affairs Mr Bantu Holomisa visited India from 10-14 February 2025 for AeroIndia 2025. Indian Naval Ships regular port calls to South Africa continued during the period, with INS Tushil visiting Port Durban from 29 January-1 February 2025 and INS Talwar visiting Cape Town from 7-18 October 2024 to participate in the 8th edition of India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR). Eight defence PSUs and two Indian companies participated in the Africa Aerospace and Defence Expo held in Pretoria from 18-22 September 2024.

On people-to-people cooperation, Deputy Chairman of Upper house of the South African Parliament, National council of Provinces, Mr Les Govender attended the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention held from 8-10 January 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

South African Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille visited India in December 2024, and announced ‘Trusted Tourist Operator Scheme’ in an effort to increase Indian tourist visitors to South Africa.

The Second edition of India-South Africa Consular Dialogue was held in Pretoria on 22 May 2025 wherein a comprehensive review of consular, visa, MLAT and extradition matters was also held.

The first ever inter-continental translocation Cheetah was achieved successfully from South Africa to India. Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupendra Yadav met with South African Minister of Forestery. Fisheries and Environment, Mr. Dion George in Johannesburg in July 2025 to discuss the way forward.

In the cultural realm, on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day, a two day International Yoga Conference was hosted along with University of Kwazulu Natal, Westville Campus on 27-28 June 2024. The event saw participation of Indian academic delegation with yoga scholars from all across Africa.

An Indian Film Festival in South Africa (IFFSA) 2025 was hosted from 7-9 March 2025 at Monte Casino, Johannesburg. The event included Indian cinema screenings, panel discussions, live entertainment and South African Indians Entertainment industry award ceremony.

“ India today is the fourth largest economy of the world. In the last 30 years we have grown from a 270 billion dollar economy to a 4 trillion dollar economy today. As we work towards celebrating India’s 100 years of independence in 2047, we aspire to grow from today’s 4 trillion dollar economy to a 30-35 trillion dollar economy. That’s the largest ever economic opportunity. Let me affirm: India is open. India is ready. We invite South Africa and other friendly nations to join us in this transformative journey together. “ said H.E Mr Kumar

Guests enjoyed a vibrant performance of dancing and traditional Indian cuisine after the toast made by the two countries.