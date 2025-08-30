Sweden on the road: Empowering South Africa’s next generation to lead the fight against gender-based violence

Equality matters! -, in partnership with Wits University’s, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), UN Women and SRHR Africa Trust, The Embassy of Sweden in Pretoria hosted the Women’s Month edition of “Sweden on the Road”, in support of South Africa’s efforts against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) by empowering young leaders.

The half-day dialogue brought together students, youth activists, academics, policymakers and civil society organisations to address the challenges of GBV and explore practical responses that place young South Africans at the centre of solutions. The event reflected the shared commitment of Sweden and South Africa to gender equality and human rights, rooted in their historic partnership and a common vision of sustainable development.

The discussions highlighted the importance of youth-led perspectives in advancing South Africa’s National Strategic Plan on GBVF 2020-2030, while also linking local action to international frameworks such as the G20 Women’s Empowerment agenda. The discussion also underscored the importance of linking locally produced evidence and data on GBV as well as the interventions set aside by government.Participants were therefore encouraged to engage directly with policy makers, critically evaluate progress, and develop innovative ideas for prevention, accountability and community-led change.

By creating space for youth-driven dialogue and policy engagement, the initiative underscored the pivotal role of South Africa’s young people in driving social transformation. Their active participation not only strengthens the national response to GBV but also reinforces South Africa’s leadership in shaping global conversations on women’s empowerment.

The event further demonstrated how international partnerships can amplify local initiatives. Sweden’s support provided a platform for cross-cultural learning, enabling South African students and civil society to exchange good practices and build stronger networks for collaboration.

Speaking on behalf of the Embassy of Sweden, Elisabeth Hårleman, Counsellor and Head of Regional Development Cooperation SRHR in Africa, emphasised the importance of youth leadership: “Young people are not just the future, they are the present. Their courage, energy and creativity are what will move societies forward. Sweden is proud to stand with South Africa in empowering young leaders who are taking bold steps to end GBV and shape a more equal tomorrow.”

This story of impact lies in the empowerment of South Africa’s next generation, equipping them with the knowledge, skills and partnerships to continue the fight against GBV, while fostering the inclusive, equal society envisioned in both South Africa’s development agenda and Sweden’s global advocacy for gender equality.

These conversations remind us that the solutions to South Africa’s toughest challenges will come from its young people,by investing in partnerships, skills and platforms for youth leadership, South Africa is not only addressing GBV, but alsobuilding the foundation for a stronger, more equal society