Vietnam celebrates 80 yrs of independence

The Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in Pretoria celebrated its 80th birthday on 2 September 2025. H.E. Mr. Hoang Sy Cuong warmly welcomed all the guests.

Eighty years ago, on this historic day in 1945, Vietnam’s great leader, President Ho Chi Minh, delivered the Declaration of Independence from France, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. This was the culmination of a century-long struggle for sovereignty and the powerful expression of the people’s unyielding will to be masters of their own destiny. The path that the people have traveled over these past eight decades has been one of extraordinary trials and remarkable triumphs. The people endured immense sacrifices to defend their sovereignty and achieve national reunification. The challenges were monumental, leaving the nation scarred by war, impoverished, and facing economic isolation.

From the ashes of war, they began to rebuild the country.

Yet the same spirit that fueled their quest for independence also guided their national reconstruction. In 1986, Vietnam initiated the policy of Đổi Mới, or Renewal. This was a pivotal moment of profound transformation. They embarked on a journey to build a socialist-oriented market economy, to open their doors to the world, and to diversify their international relations.

The results of this renewal have been nothing short of miraculous. From a low-income, war-torn country, Vietnam has emerged as one of the most dynamic economies in the Asia-Pacific region. Today, Vietnam is an active and responsible member of the international community, deeply integrated into the global economy. Its foreign policy is steadfastly guided by the principles of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

This spirit of Renewal over the last 40 years is now reaching new heights more decisively, as we have witnessed in recent steps over the past year. We will surely see the same direction charted for the path of Vietnam’s development until 2030 and 2045, when the Communist Party of Vietnam convenes its 14th National Congress early next year. Among other pivotal reforms is the restructuring of their system to make it leaner and more effective, such as changing the three-tier local government system into a two-tier one, merging 63 provinces into 34, and downsizing the number of ministries in the government. Vietnam is now poised to enter a new era — an era of the nation’s rise.

This 80th anniversary is, therefore, a powerful milestone. It is a testament to the resilience, creativity, indomitability, optimism, tolerance, and humility of the Vietnamese people. It is a celebration of their transformation from a battlefield of the past to a dynamic partner for peace and sustainable development in the present.

The shared reverence for iconic leaders like President Ho Chi Minh and President Nelson Mandela — giants of the 20th century who dedicated their lives to the cause of national liberation and equality — forms the moral core of the two countries’ relationship. This foundation of mutual respect and profound solidarity has nurtured a robust “Partnership for Cooperation and Development.” This partnership is not merely a diplomatic framework; it is a living, breathing collaboration that continues to expand and flourish across many fields.

“We see this not only as a great honour but as a reflection of South Africa’s exemplary leadership in global governance and a testament to the strong, cooperative spirit between our countries,” said H.E. Mr. Cuong.

The economic ties are strong, with a robust total trade volume now exceeding 1.7 billion US dollars last year. While this is a strong foundation, there remains a vast, untapped reservoir of opportunity.

“We must work more closely to expand and diversify these economic ties. Let us create favorable conditions for two-way investment in key sectors such as high-tech agriculture, mining and mineral processing, renewable energy, and the digital economy. This cooperation is not only between South Africa and Vietnam but should also be seen as a vital link between South Africa and the SADC region as a whole and ASEAN, particularly now that South Africa is a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN,” said H.E. Mr. Cuong.

Mr. Narend Singh, Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, represented the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa.

“I wish to reaffirm South Africa’s commitment to our strong partnership with Vietnam. During these discussions (at the P4G Summit in Hanoi), we made significant strides in advancing shared goals in forestry, fisheries, and environmental sustainability. The key outcome was our mutual commitment to finalise a memorandum of understanding, building on the foundation laid by the 2012 MOU and our bilateral goals,” said Minister Singh.

The vibrant momentum we see today is built upon a consistent pattern of high-level engagement. This year has been particularly momentous. The pivotal telephone conversation in April between the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, His Excellency Mr. To Lam, and the President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, set a clear strategic direction.

Vietnam is grateful to South Africa for the invitation to participate in the upcoming G20 Summit.

Guests raised a toast: “To the solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between Vietnam and South Africa.”