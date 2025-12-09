African scientists call for continental mobility framework to stem brain drain

Ambassador of Tunisia Karima Bardaoui

A high-level panel at the Science Forum South Africa has proposed an Erasmus-style qualification scheme for the continent, aimed at addressing persistent brain drain and strengthening scientific collaboration across borders.



The forum, held at the CSIR in Pretoria, brought together government representatives, academics and industry leaders to examine how science diplomacy can advance Africa’s research capacity and policy influence.



During a session hosted by the Embassy of Tunisia on inter-African cooperation, panellists identified the disconnect between scientists and policymakers as a critical barrier to evidence-based governance. The discussion also highlighted growing public mistrust in universities and research institutions, with participants calling for renewed confidence in scientific expertise.

From left to right

Ambassador of Algeria, Ambassador of Tunisia, head of Mission league of the Arab States, Ambassador of Serbia and Ambassador of Syria



Concrete proposals emerged from the dialogue, including expanded scholarship programmes, joint PhD initiatives and cross-border research partnerships. Panellists advocated for harmonised qualification frameworks and streamlined visa systems to facilitate researcher mobility across the continent.

Participants emphasised that Africa must develop “knowledgeable, committed champions” of science diplomacy who can navigate both research and policy environments. The suggestion to introduce Swahili instruction from early childhood as a unifying continental language drew particular attention during deliberations.



The forum underscored a shift toward what participants termed “science diplomacy for the global majority,” positioning African research priorities within broader geopolitical contexts rather than as peripheral concerns. The proposed continental mobility framework would mirror Europe’s successful Erasmus programme, which has facilitated student and researcher exchange across borders for decades.



Discussion also addressed practical implementation challenges, including the need for political will, sustainable funding mechanisms and institutional capacity to support cross-border academic recognition. Participants acknowledged that while proposals such as harmonised qualifications and streamlined visa processes face bureaucratic hurdles, the cost of inaction—continued loss of scientific talent to developed nations—poses a greater threat to the continent’s research advancement.



The Science Forum South Africa continues to serve as a platform where policy ambition meets practical scientific needs, bringing stakeholders together to chart pathways for Africa’s participation in global knowledge production and innovation.