Martyr’s Avenue in the capital Baku is a sacred place for Azerbaijani, who come to lay carnations on the graves of the martyrs on the 20 January each year.

Azerbaijan has marked the 36th anniversary of the events known as Black January, commemorating civilians who were killed during a Soviet military intervention in

January 1990, one of the most significant episodes in the country’s late Soviet history.

On the night of 19–20 January 1990, Soviet troops entered Baku, Sumgait and several other cities following weeks of political unrest and growing demonstrations calling for greater autonomy and independence.

According to official Azerbaijani figures, 147 civilians were killed and more than 700 injured during the operation. The intervention also resulted in widespread destruction of property and left a lasting impact on public consciousness.

Commemorative ceremonies were held across the country, with the main observance taking place at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Thousands of people, including senior government officials, members of parliament, diplomats and residents, gathered to lay flowers and observe moments of silence in memory of those who died.

The Alley of Martyrs, located on one of the highest points in the capital, has become a central site of national remembrance and reflection.

The events of January 1990 occurred against the backdrop of deepening political and ethnic tensions during the final years of the Soviet Union.

In the late 1980s, nationalist movements were gaining momentum across several Soviet republics, including Azerbaijan.

At the same time, disputes surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh intensified, accompanied by population displacement and interethnic violence in parts of the region.

As protests grew in Baku and other cities, Soviet authorities declared a state of emergency and deployed military forces to restore order. Critics argue that the intervention was carried out without adequate warning to civilians and involved the use of excessive force.

Soviet officials at the time maintained that the operation was necessary to stabilise the situation and prevent further unrest.

Within Azerbaijan, Black January is widely viewed as a turning point that strengthened public support for independence rather than suppressing it. Less than two years later, in 1991, Azerbaijan declared independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Many historians and political analysts note that the events of January 1990 played a significant role in shaping public attitudes toward sovereignty and statehood.

In 1994, Azerbaijan’s parliament, the Milli Majlis, adopted a resolution formally recognising the January 1990 intervention as an act of military aggression against civilians.

The resolution described the deployment of Soviet troops as a violation of fundamental human rights and an attempt to suppress peaceful demands for political self-determination. It remains the primary domestic legal assessment of the events.

Despite this recognition at the national level, Azerbaijani officials have repeatedly stated that the tragedy has not received a comprehensive international political or legal assessment.

Calls for broader international acknowledgment have featured prominently in official statements and commemorative speeches over the years, particularly in relation to international human rights frameworks.

The memory of Black January continues to shape Azerbaijan’s political narrative and national identity.

In recent years, official commemorations have increasingly linked the events of 1990 to contemporary developments, including Azerbaijan’s emphasis on sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity.

Thousands of Azerbaijani took to the streets in mass protests in January 1990

Government representatives often frame the anniversary as a reminder of the cost of independence and the resilience of the population.

At the same time, historians note that Black January remains a complex and contested episode in the broader history of the Soviet Union’s dissolution.

While widely condemned within Azerbaijan, interpretations of the events vary internationally, reflecting differing historical perspectives on the use of force during periods of state collapse and political transition.

For families of those killed, the anniversary is a deeply personal moment.

Many descendants continue to visit the graves of relatives at the Alley of Martyrs, where memorials bear the names and photographs of those who died.

Educational institutions and media outlets across the country also mark the day with programmes examining the historical context and long-term consequences of the events.

The anniversary comes as Azerbaijan continues to position itself as a key political and economic actor in the South Caucasus, with stability, sovereignty, and national memory remaining central themes in public discourse.

Analysts note that remembrance of events such as Black January plays an important role in how post-Soviet states construct narratives of independence and legitimacy.

Thirty-six years on, Black January remains one of the most significant chapters in Azerbaijan’s modern history.

While the events continue to evoke grief and debate, they also serve as a reminder of the broader forces that reshaped the region at the end of the 20th century and the enduring impact of that period on contemporary politics and identity.