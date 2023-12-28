Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
The Green Guardian
/ 28 December 2023

Environment department has made positive strides over the past 30 years

By
Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy.
But its political clout is limited with regard to mining, and oil and gas exploration with resistance from the Mantashe camp around environmental authorisations

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.


Get Your Free Account


The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member.

Register

Registration enables:

  • - M&G newsletters access
  • - notifications
  • - the best possible experience

Already registered?

Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,