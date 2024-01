The Great African Seaforest is a unique large-scale marine ecosystem that covers about 1000 kilometres of the South African coast line. Photo: Jannes Landschoff

This content is restricted to registered users and subscribers.

Get Your Free Account

The Mail & Guardian is committed to providing all our readers with the best possible experience. Please register your free account now. Your registration is your first step to becoming an M&G community member. Register Registration enables: - M&G newsletters access

- notifications

- the best possible experience Already registered?

Login here Want to subscribe and get even more benefits?

Explore our subscription offers

The forests are found nowhere else in the world and stretch along about 1 000km of the coastline from the Cape into Namibia