Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
The Green Guardian
/ 22 November 2024

Illegal mining proliferates when the state fails to issue closure certificates and regulate compliance

By
1684 Dv (1)
Standoff: Zama zamas mining at abandoned sites exacerbate environmental harm and cause security issues. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy

The problem has wide-ranging socio-economic and environmental impacts, says a draft mine closure strategy

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,