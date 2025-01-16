Lessons for South Africa from the Los Angeles wildfires

The tragedy in Los Angeles serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of the climate crisis. (File photo)

Infernos of orange and crimson have engulfed Los Angeles, leaving a path of destruction in their wake — destroyed homes, displaced families and a heavy pall of smoke darkening the skies.

These harrowing images drive home the existence of climate change and underscore the need for global preparedness. The fires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and displaced tens of thousands of residents, are a stark reminder that no country is immune to the escalating climate crisis.

For South Africa, the parallels to its own wildfires are striking.

Working on Fire managing director Trevor Abrahams has drawn attention to the similarities to the 2017 Knysna fires.

“Both disasters occurred outside traditional fire seasons, and were fuelled by dry vegetation and unusually strong winds,” Abrahams said.

“Just like in California this past week, aerial resources were grounded during the first few days of the fires in Knysna due to hazardous conditions. Firefighting aircraft, often a lifeline, like in Knysna 2017, are being grounded by the very conditions they are meant to combat.”

He said climate change makes wildfires more frequent, intensive and destructive.

“The Los Angeles fires remind us that the climate crisis spares no one. South Africa must act now to prevent future disasters, safeguard lives and protect its natural heritage,” he said.

Last month, South Africa reported a 96% rise in wildfire incidents compared with December 2023. Particularly alarming was the nearly 70% increase in out-of-season fires.

Last year’s winter fire season set grim records, with Working on Fire attending 2 529 blazes, the highest number compared to the 10-year average. The season claimed 35 lives, 18 of whom were fighting fires.

“The loss of 35 lives, including many brave firefighters, is a stark reminder of the dangers we face. This isn’t just a statistic; it’s a call to action for all of us to address the root causes of these increasingly intense wildfires,” Abrahams said.

Despite challenges, South Africa’s ground and aerial firefighting teams have demonstrated extraordinary resilience. Last month alone, aerial teams logged 245 flight hours and dropped two million litres of water.

Ground crews undertook gruelling operations, including a nine-day battle in the Swartberg Mountains that burned 15 000 hectares, and an 18-day effort to contain the season’s longest-running fire in Jongensfontein.

However, even these efforts are insufficient against the escalating scale of wildfires.

“We need to prioritise firebreaks, fuel-load reduction and the use of predictive technologies like satellite imagery and early-warning systems,” Abrahams said.

“Public education campaigns and strict enforcement of fire safety regulations can play a significant role in reducing risks before fires ignite.”

He emphasised the need to bolster resources for firefighting teams.

“Our firefighters are doing extraordinary work under difficult conditions but we need to ensure they have better equipment, training and increased personnel to meet escalating demands,” he said.

Addressing climate change remains central to his message.

“Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts are creating conditions that make wildfires more frequent and destructive. Tackling climate change at its root is non-negotiable,” Abrahams warned.

He stressed the value of global collaboration, saying, “The challenges we face are not unique. Sharing expertise and resources with other nations can help us all build resilience against this growing threat.”

International collaboration, such as the deployments of South Africa’s Working on Fire teams to assist Canada, demonstrates the power of shared resources and expertise.

In Canada, these teams played a vital role in managing fires, helping to contain blazes that had displaced 230 000 people in 2023. This also showcased the high standards of South African firefighters on the international stage.

These efforts must be scaled up, with nations pooling knowledge, funding and innovative solutions to tackle the wildfire epidemic and the broader climate crisis driving it.

Abrahams highlights the importance of prevention, education, resource enhancement, climate action and international cooperation.

“The lessons from California show us the high stakes of inaction but they also offer hope through decisive and coordinated efforts,” he said.