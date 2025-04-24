Professor Thabo Masihlelo convicted for prolonged starvation of captive lions

Professor Thabo Masihlelo has been convicted of animal cruelty for starving his captive lions and sentenced to a R5 000 fine or 10 months’ imprisonment, half of which is suspended for five years on condition that he does not reoffend.

In 2023, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) wildlife protection unit conducted an inspection at Tweeling, the Free State farm of Masihlelo.

They discovered several lions in varying stages of starvation, which highlighted the severe neglect they had been subjected to.

The NSPCA said that although Masihlelo claimed to breed captive lions under the guise of supporting conservation efforts in South Africa, he had failed to meet even the most basic requirement of feeding the animals.

Lions, severely emaciated with visible ribs, spines and hip bones, were left to endure prolonged starvation. In May 2023, the wildlife protection unit laid criminal charges against Masihlelo in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

On 9 April, the Frankfort magistrate’s court found the accused guilty of contravening the Act and handed down the sentence.

“The starvation and abuse of the lions in Masihlelo’s so-called ‘care’ is a stark reminder of the lack of regard for the welfare of captive lions,” the NSPCA said.

“While the captive lion industry continues to promote a narrative of conservation, this case further supports the NSPCA’s longstanding concerns about the true nature of the industry.”

The NSPCA said it remained committed to exposing and challenging the captive lion industry, which is “plagued by unregulated breeding, canned hunting, the lion bone trade, and exploitative practices such as cub petting.

“Captive lions are frequently confined to small, overcrowded enclosures without adequate shelter or veterinary care. Many suffer from poor nutrition and unhygienic conditions. These animals are deprived of any semblance of a natural life and are instead condemned to ongoing abuse and neglect.”

Chief inspector Douglas Wolhuter, the manager of the wildlife protection unit, said it prefers much stricter penalties for crimes against animals.

“Nonetheless, this successful conviction sends a clear message that we will not tolerate animal cruelty in any form.”