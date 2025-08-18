Livestock, rooibos and tortoises: Farmer conserves threatened species

In win for biodiversity, the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) has registered its first conservation servitude to safeguard the endangered speckled dwarf tortoise, the world’s smallest of the species.

The Lokenburg conservation servitude, concluded with landowners Nelmarie and Herman Nel, who farm sheep, cattle and rooibos tea, on their 4 500 hectares in the Nieuwoudtville district of the Northern Cape, ensures permanent protection of tortoise habitat.

A conservation servitude is a legally binding agreement that protects land for conservation, permanently. This model blends farming and conservation, “proving that biodiversity and livelihoods can thrive together”, the EWT said of the farm that has been occupied by the same family for six generations.

The farm received its title deed in 1774, and is also the only one to host a dwelling built by each one of the six generations that have lived on the property.

The speckled dwarf tortoise, measuring just 6cm to 10cm, occurs only in scattered remnant patches of habitat from the West Coast inland to Namaqualand. Their survival is precarious: they mature slowly, females lay only one to two eggs after many years, and hatchlings are vulnerable to predators such as pied crows.

“We are currently working in quite large areas with various tortoise species and then obviously we want to conserve the environment in which they are found,” said Zanné Brink, the drylands conservation programme manager at the EWT.

“For us it is quite important to get landowners involved in the process and to be the stewards basically for the species and then obviously all the associated biodiversity on the properties.”

Specific tortoise conservation management areas have been designated on the farm, where targeted management actions and development restrictions will be in place.

“We’ve got designated areas where we want to make sure we can monitor and that’s just over 1000ha specifically for the habitat for the speckled dwarf tortoise,” Brink said.

“That allows us to have conservation interventions, along with the landowners, to make sure that nothing detrimental is done to the habitat for this species.”

Additionally, species-focused conservation actions include management of the pied crow population in the area, which is unnaturally high and driving the tortoise populations to extinction.

The conservation servitude is in one of the most botanically diverse regions in South Africa. Nieuwoudtville, in the Bokkeveld, a winter rainfall region in the transition zone between the fynbos and succulent Karoo biomes, is known for its unique vegetation and springtime floral splendour.

The farm has a large variety of plant species given that it straddles four bioregions: North-West fynbos, the Western fynbos-renosterveld, the Karoo renosterveld and the Trans-escarpment succulent bioregions.

The succulent Karoo biome, which has the greatest number of succulent flora on Earth, is one of only two arid zones that have been declared global biodiversity hotspots. More than 6 000 plant species, 40% of which are endemic and 936 of which are listed as threatened, occur in the biome.

In 2023, the Nels became members of the South African Essential Oil Producers and have a vision to further expand the essential oil branch, to make it sustainable and economically viable for the benefit of the local community and environment, the EWT said.

The family also aims to preserve their land for future generations, through sustainable farming practices alongside the preservation of the rich biodiversity on their land.

The Lokenburg Biodiversity Management Plan, concluded between the Nels and the EWT, is the primary tool for the management of the Lokenburg conservation servitude.

“It also makes provision for capacity building, future thinking and continuity of management, enables the management of the servitude in a manner that values the purpose for which it has been established, and ensures, through collaboration, that no detrimental forms of development, or agricultural activities, will take place within the focal areas,” the EWT said.

South Africa has more tortoise species than any other country. Nine of the 13 Southern African tortoise species are found in the arid Karoo, where they face multiple threats such as habitat loss and degradation, predation, illegal collection and uncontrolled fires. Brink says of all the threats they face, the biggest is the degradation of their habitat.

“Obviously they occur in specific areas; they have specific needs for them to breed and only lay one egg after 10 years, for instance. They take a long time to mature, they have to get up to an older age and then they have one to two eggs and it’s not necessarily every year that they can lay an egg,”

“If there’s no food and they go searching for food, they become targets for the pied crow, who pick them up from a great distance and then gobble them up because they’ve got softer shells as they are small,” she said. The same threats imperil the Karoo dwarf tortoise, Brink noted.

With this servitude, there are six generations living on the land “so there’s an incredible love and passion for the environment and what they have on their farm. It’s quite unique to get that, when you’ve got that generational history, going back to 1774 for the farm itself, so it’s been so lovely to work with them,” she added.

For her part, Nelmarie Nel said: “With all the recorded descriptions of the beauty of our surroundings and the privilege of still living at Lokenburg six generations later, while continuing with traditional sheep, cattle, and rooibos tea farming, it is very dear to our family to preserve our environment with its incredible biodiversity for as long as possible.

“At Lokenburg, we see ourselves not just as farmers but as ‘stewards of conservation.’ We

hope to make a positive contribution to our community, economy, and environment through this,” Nel said.