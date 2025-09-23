SA aims ‘to sharpen’ Africa’s message on climate change in Addis Ababa Declaration

Minister Dion George. (Photo: Environmentza/X)

The second Africa climate summit in Ethiopia was an opportunity for the continent to consolidate a common voice ahead of the climate talks (COP30) in Brazil, said Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Dion George.

The summit earlier this month announced a $50 billion investment through the Africa Climate Innovation Compact and the African Climate Facility in catalytic finance for local climate solutions.

It also announced a $100 billion pledge from African financial institutions and development finance institutions to back the continent’s green industrialisation plans, showing the growing mobilisation of domestic financial resources for renewable energy and the clean transition.

In the final Addis Ababa Declaration, African leaders set their priorities for COP30 in November, stressing the need for quality climate finance to help developing countries manage the worsening debt crisis from climate impacts.

COP30 is expected to agree on a new Global Goal on Adaptation. African leaders have called for this to address the finance adaptation gaps, addressing the continent’s estimated $579 billion in finance gap for adaptation through 2030.

In his closing statement, George said that from the onset, South Africa’s interventions on the Addis Ababa Declaration “are not to divide us, but to sharpen our collective message”.

“We have raised and objected to two points. First, peace and security are vital to Africa’s broader agenda, but they are not within the mandate of the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change.

“Including them in this declaration risks diluting our message and diverting scarce resources away from adaptation, implementation and mitigation [reducing climate change],” he said.

According to the declaration, Africa stands at a crossroads where climate change and human insecurity are converging.

“Extreme weather events such as rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, rising seas, droughts, floods and desertification are eroding livelihoods, deepening inequality, shaping mobility patterns and increasing displacement,” it said.

These climate pressures do not occur in isolation, compounding vulnerabilities and fragilities, including economic hardship, weak governance, armed-violent-conflict, food insecurity and limited access to basic services, the declaration stated.

Without urgent, coordinated action, these crises, which manifest as climate-related security risks, will continue to undermine peace and social cohesion on the continent. Addressing climate, peace and security issues “requires a coordinated, justice-oriented approach that combines climate action with conflict prevention and peacebuilding,” the declaration said.

George however emphasised that peace and security are not in the UN Framework Convention for Climate Change’s (UNFCCC’s) mandate.

“Second, Africa has already made its commitments through our NDCs [nationally determined contributions or national climate plans]. Asking us to take on new binding commitments here, without new finance, shifts responsibility onto Africa rather than where it belongs — with developed-economy countries.”

George said the term “aspirations” better “reflects our ambition while keeping pressure on those who must deliver finance”.

Asked for further clarity on the minister’s closing statement, department spokesperson Thobile Zulu-Molobi said South Africa supports the Addis Ababa Declaration because it speaks to critical themes including mitigation, adaptation and resilience, climate finance, just transition pathways and energy access. These are all central to Africa’s climate priorities.

“However, we expressed reservations about two elements: the securitisation of climate change and the language of new commitments. On both issues, South Africa’s position is that they should be treated carefully to avoid unintended implications for the UNFCCC process and Africa’s development priorities,” she said.

South Africa acknowledges that peace and security are important, but these issues are best addressed in the forums specifically mandated to deal with them. Zulu-Molobi said the UNFCCC “is already under severe resource pressure and adding security dimensions risks diluting our focus on climate action”.

“We have no objection to engaging on climate-induced mobility, since this is a direct impact of climate change,” she said. “Our main concern is to prevent overstretching the climate agenda. Instead, the UNFCCC should remain focused on the urgent tasks of mitigation, adaptation, finance and just transitions. On commitments, South Africa believes the declaration should speak in terms of aspirations.”

She said South Africa’s NDCs already represent binding commitments under the Paris Agreement and “we came to Addis without a mandate to take on additional ones”.

“Importantly, our NDCs remain underfunded and new commitments would undermine the principle of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.”

South Africa is developing its second NDC for 2031-35, which involves thorough consultation with stakeholders and requires cabinet approval. “This is the legitimate avenue for setting commitments,” she said.

Agreeing to new binding commitments outside of that process creates undue pressure, particularly as South Africa is sometimes wrongly perceived as an “emerging economy” that should finance others. “We are also concerned that such declarations may later be used against developing countries to demand actions they cannot afford.

“By using the term aspirations, countries can signal ambition while still recognising the need for international support. Aspirations allow us to move forward in good faith, without being locked into unfunded obligations.”

In his closing statement, George said South Africa is also concerned that the process at the summit has unfolded in a way that sought to “mollify” rather than build real consensus. “By sharpening our message, we strengthen Africa’s unity and make our demands harder to ignore.”

Explaining what the minister meant by these remarks, Zulu-Molobi said: “Rather than genuinely building consensus, it appeared at times to prioritise speed and optics. South Africa believes Africa is strongest when it speaks with one voice, and real consensus is essential as we approach COP30.”

South Africa remains committed to climate action that is fair, inclusive and consistent with the principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

“We support Africa’s unity in advancing adaptation, mitigation, finance, just transitions, and resilience, while resisting approaches that could undermine equity or overburden the climate agenda.”

“As we head toward COP30 in Belém, our message is clear: developed countries must deliver scaled-up finance, operationalise loss and damage support, and enable developing countries to implement their climate plans. Only through genuine partnership and respect for differentiated responsibilities can we secure a just and sustainable future for all.”

Ahead of COP30, South Africa is calling for full support for NDC implementation, national adaptation plans, adaptation communications, long-term low emissions development strategies and other national priorities.

It is also calling for a credible Baku-to-Belém Roadmap that sets out how the $300 billion a year by 2030 and $1.3 trillion a year by 2035 will be achieved, as well as finalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund’s operational arrangements, so that vulnerable countries can start accessing resources.

Zulu-Molobi said South Africa is seeking assurance that the roadmap reflects the core principles of the UNFCCC and Paris Agreement, safeguards just transition pathways and provides practical steps to mobilise scaled-up finance.