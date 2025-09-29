Hidden ingredient: Palm oil found in most salty snacks in SA

Palm oil is one of the most widely used ingredients in global food production. (Wikimedia Commons)

Palm oil is one of the most widely used ingredients in global food production. Its versatility, cost-effectiveness and stability at high frying temperatures have made it a favourite for manufacturers in the salty snack industry.

But while consumers munch on their favourite brands, few realise the environmental and social impacts behind this ubiquitous ingredient.

A new study, published in the latest edition of the South African Journal of Science, focused on sustainable food systems, has revealed that palm oil is a dominant ingredient in South Africa’s salty snack sector, yet manufacturers are doing little to disclose or address its sustainability impacts.

The research, by Manzimase Sishi-Vilakazi and Henriette de Kock of the University of Pretoria’s Department of Consumer and Food Sciences, analysed 638 snack products across Johannesburg’s retail market, focusing on six popular categories: maize chips, potato chips, grain chips, vegetable chips, fruit chips and ready-to-eat popcorn.

Their findings are striking: 59% of products contained palm oil or its derivatives, such as palm olein or palm stearin. Another 27% used alternative oils like sunflower or canola, while 14% simply listed “vegetable oil” without specifying the oil type.

Maize and potato chips — the biggest categories by volume — were particularly reliant on palm oil, with 60% and 69% of products containing it, respectively. By contrast, vegetable chips showed the lowest reliance on palm oil.

Despite the prominence of palm oil, none of the products featured the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) certification logo or any certification indicating sustainable palm oil sourcing. Instead, product claims primarily highlighted dietary information, flavour characteristics and production methods.

Missed opportunity

This absence of sustainability messaging highlights what the researchers describe as a major gap in the South African snack market — and a missed opportunity for manufacturers to align with Sustainable Development Goal 12, which promotes responsible consumption and production.

“These findings reveal that while palm oil use is widespread in salty snacks, engagement with palm oil sustainability concerns is lacking,” the authors said.

“This gap presents an opportunity for manufacturers to adopt certified sustainable palm oil or eco-friendly alternatives, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12 … and growing consumer demand for transparency and environmental responsibility.”

Nor did any packaging make claims about sourcing palm oil responsibly. Labels focused heavily on flavour descriptions, dietary claims such as “gluten-free” or “non-GMO,” and production methods like “kettle-cooked.”

Salty snacks on the go

The consumption of salty snack products is a significant and growing trend within global food markets, driven by shifting consumer preferences, urbanisation and stress levels.

“Salty snacks, which include an array of products such as potato chips, nuts, crackers, popcorn and pretzels, are popular across various demographics due to their convenience, appealing taste and variety. These snacks are found in many households and are a popular choice for on-the-go consumption.”

However, palm oil production is notorious for its negative environmental impacts, such as water pollution, deforestation and biodiversity loss. The expansion of palm oil plantations has also harmed local communities through displacement, exploitation and child labour.

These impacts have driven the development of sustainable palm oil production practices, certified by organisations like the RSPO. The global non-profit has established a certification scheme to identify palm oil products that are economically viable, socially beneficial and environmentally friendly. Its globally recognised logo helps consumers identify products containing certified sustainable palm oil.

South Africa, according to the RSPO, is the continent’s largest consumer of certified sustainable palm oil, accounting for 17% of all certified consumption in Africa. It also has the highest number of RSPO-certified supply chain facilities. Yet, as the study shows, these commitments are invisible at the retail level — at least when it comes to salty snacks.

Palm oil is derived from the fleshy fruit of the oil palm tree. In its natural form, it’s semi-solid at room temperature and can be separated into solid and liquid derivatives. This makes it ideal for large-scale snack production: it is stable at high temperatures, resists oxidation and has a neutral taste that doesn’t overpower other flavours.

Audit

To understand the scope of palm oil use, the researchers visited 13 retail outlets across Johannesburg.

These included six grocery stores (Checkers, Pick n Pay Hyper, Food Lover’s Market, Spar, Woolworths Food and Glenvale Hyper), two health stores (Clicks and Dischem), three wholesale stores (Makro, Devland Cash & Carry, Kit Kat Cash & Carry), one speciality snack shop (Tasko Sweets) and one clothing store selling its own snack range (Mr Price).

The stores were chosen for their large customer bases, “providing a representative picture of where most consumers buy their snacks”.

The study excluded products like nuts, crackers, pretzels, sweet maize snacks, rice cakes and microwave popcorn, which typically contain less oil.

The audit confirmed palm oil’s deep entrenchment in snack production. However, the use of vague labelling — simply listing “vegetable oil” instead of specifying which type — obscures which products contain palm oil.

Under South African food labelling regulations, manufacturers must disclose the exact type of oil used, such as “vegetable oil (palm oil/palm olein).”

The authors warned that this lack of transparency has major implications for consumer awareness and sustainability efforts. Without clear labelling, consumers concerned about palm oil’s impacts cannot make informed choices.

Some manufacturers may keep oil types unspecified to allow flexibility, switching between oils based on cost or availability without redesigning packaging, which is an advantage in volatile global commodity markets.

However, this ambiguity makes it harder for consumers to avoid palm oil or support sustainable sourcing and hampers public education efforts.

One of the study’s most surprising findings was the complete absence of RSPO logos or other sustainability certifications on snack packaging. Several factors could explain this silence.

The first is costs and complexity. RSPO certification involves licensing fees, supply chain verification and compliance costs, which may be daunting in South Africa’s price-sensitive market.

The second is the perceived lack of demand – if manufacturers believe shoppers care more about price and taste than environmental issues, they may see little value in promoting sustainable palm oil.

The last factor is knowledge gaps. Some producers may not understand the benefits or marketing potential of certification, missing an opportunity to engage with environmentally conscious consumers.

Sustainability absent

While sustainability was absent from packaging, other claims were plentiful. Labels focused heavily on flavour and sensory appeal, such as “smoky barbecue” or “extra crispy,” reflecting the market’s competitive nature.

Health and dietary claims were also common, with products described as “gluten-free,” “low-fat,” “non-GMO,” or “high in protein.” Production method claims like “kettle-cooked” or “traditionally made” were used to create a sense of authenticity and premium quality.

This emphasis on taste and health over sustainability suggests manufacturers are prioritising immediate consumer preferences while overlooking environmental concerns.

Globally, sustainability is becoming a key factor in food purchasing decisions, especially among younger consumers. “By ignoring this shift, South African snack brands may be missing an opportunity to build loyalty among a growing segment of eco-conscious shoppers.”

The limited presence of sustainability-related claims suggests that, while manufacturers are addressing some consumer preferences, environmental concerns are not yet a priority.

“This imbalance reflects the industry’s current priorities where sustainability is not yet a primary concern for salty snack producers in the South African market,” the researchers said. “Only a small number of brands are actively promoting their environmental credentials on their product labels.”

Manufacturers could have a significant positive impact by supporting sustainable palm oil production. This would help address critical issues such as deforestation, habitat destruction and unfair labour practices.

The researchers said manufacturers and retailers should take a more proactive role in educating consumers through clearer labelling, in-store promotions and online platforms.

Such efforts would not only close the knowledge gap but also help capture a growing market of environmentally conscious consumers.