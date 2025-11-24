West Coast National Park sees historic leopard return after 170 years

For the first time in 170 years, a leopard has been photographed in the West Coast National Park

For the first time in 170 years, a leopard has been photographed in the West Coast National Park.



This landmark sighting marks the natural return of the species to South Africa’s coastal landscapes, which South African National Parks (SANParks) said was a “powerful sign of ecological recovery.”

The leopard was extirpated as a species in the mid-1800s, but it has only recently returned naturally.

“The image, captured by a remote camera trap, confirms that this elusive predator has recolonised a region from which it had long been absent,” SANParks said.

The discovery was made possible by a collaborative effort between the Landmark Leopard and Predator Project, SANParks, the University of the Western Cape, Saldanha Bay municipality, and private landowners to monitor and protect recovering leopard populations.

Conservationists attribute the leopard’s return to coordinated efforts by NGOs and conservation authorities, the development of conservation areas like the West Coast National Park, protective environmental legislation, and a growing tolerance and coexistence between local communities and wildlife.

Over the past two decades, The Landmark Leopard and Predator Project and other partners have worked to restore ecological corridors and reconnect fragmented habitats across the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape provinces.

“These efforts have allowed wildlife like leopards to move more freely and safely through the landscape,” SanParks said, adding that a critical component to these efforts is the tolerance and coexistence of landowners and the implementation of wildlife protection legislation.

The return of the leopard to the West Coast National Park underscores the success of long-term conservation partnerships. It highlights the importance of continued collaboration to ensure that this remarkable recovery endures.

“This result is worthy of celebration,” SANParks said.