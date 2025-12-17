After 53 years without sightings, elusive lizard found alive

Researchers from the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) have rediscovered a lizard species not seen for more than half a century, confirming the survival of what conservationists had long feared might be lost.

The blue-tailed sandveld lizard, described by the EWT as “somewhat of a herpetological enigma”, was last recorded more than 50 years ago.

The species, known for its vibrant blue tail, was described in 1972, based on a large number of individuals collected between 1966 and 1971. At the time of its description, it was known to occur in Gonarezhou National Park in south-eastern Zimbabwe, the extreme north-eastern Kruger National Park in South Africa and the Gazaland Plain in central Mozambique.

“Ironically, there have been no further records of this species since its original description 53 years ago,” the EWT said in a statement.

The prolonged absence of sightings led to the species being listed as data deficient on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, both in South Africa and globally. It was also classified as a “lost” species by re:Wild, a conservation organisation that protects and restores the wild.

The breakthrough earlier this month came during a series of rapid biodiversity assessments in southern Mozambique.

Surveys conducted by the EWT, in collaboration with Mozambique’s Administração Nacional das Áreas de Conservação, the Maputo Natural History Museum and the Peace Parks Foundation, resulted in the capture and photographic confirmation of a blue-tailed sandveld lizard in Banhine National Park.

“These records confirm this species’ continued existence, extend this species’ known range to Zinave National Park and will facilitate the reassessment of its conservation status,” the EWT said.

Researchers collected a tissue sample to enable genetic analysis, which will help clarify the species’ taxonomic placement within its genus. Further surveys are planned to establish the size and extent of the remaining population.

The find builds on an earlier, exciting sighting. During a biodiversity survey in Zinave National Park in November, the team observed what they believed was a second individual, but were unable to capture or photograph it.

The surveys were funded by the government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada, as part of the Restoring African Rangelands Project led by Conservation International.