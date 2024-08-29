Legacy of childhood trauma: how colonialism shaped modern leadership styles in Africa

An image from Zimbabwe back in 1960 when colonial powers ruled the nation. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Colonialism in Africa left deep scars on the continent’s psyche, with Southern Africa serving as a poignant example. Children born during the colonial period were subjected to a system of oppression and violence that has had lasting effects on their lives and leadership styles. As these children grew into adulthood and took on leadership roles, both in political and apolitical spaces, the trauma they endured influenced their decisions, behaviours, and approaches to leadership.

To deepen the understanding of how childhood trauma during colonialism influences leadership styles, it is essential to explore the psychological and scientific aspects of trauma’s long-term effects. Research in developmental psychology and neurobiology has shown that childhood trauma can significantly alter brain structure and function, particularly in areas related to emotional regulation, fear response, and decision-making. When a child experiences chronic stress, such as that induced by violence, displacement, or systemic oppression, their brain is constantly in a state of heightened alert, known as hypervigilance and an overactive amygdala (the brain’s fear centre), which is responsible for rational thinking and impulse control. Additionally, a child can inherit trauma from parents, grandparents, who in this context were the immediate victims of the unrest in the colonial era.

The colonial period was marked by segregation, economic exploitation, and cultural suppression. African children were particularly vulnerable, growing up in an environment where their identities were devalued, and their families were often torn apart by oppressive colonial policies. Many of these children witnessed or experienced violence, displacement, and poverty, all of which contributed to a collective trauma.

For example, Robert Mugabe, who later became Zimbabwe’s president, was born in 1924 during British colonial rule. His childhood in a poor village, surrounded by the harsh realities of colonialism, played a significant role in shaping his later leadership style. Mugabe’s approach and his deep suspicion of Western powers is a direct response to the traumas and injustices he experienced as a child. His rigid stance against perceived threats, whether internal or external, reflects a survival mechanism that originated in his formative years.

In South Africa similar patterns are evident. Nelson Mandela, though widely celebrated for his reconciliation efforts, also had a childhood marked by the trauma of colonialism and apartheid. Mandela’s early experiences of witnessing the violent enforcement of apartheid policies contributed to his resilience and determination to fight for justice. However, the trauma also left deep emotional scars, influencing his stoic demeanour and uncompromising stance during the anti-apartheid struggle.

Additionally, the trauma of colonialism also contributed to the development of corrupt practices among leaders, rooted in a sense of entitlement. Many African communities were systematically deprived of resources, dignity, and autonomy. When individuals who grew up under such conditions eventually rose to positions of power, the scars of deprivation manifested as a compensatory sense of entitlement, a belief that they are owed something for the suffering they endured. The scarcity mentality created by colonial oppression led to a survivalist mindset in leadership. This mindset prioritises short-term gain and personal enrichment over collective welfare, as leaders feel compelled to secure as much as possible while they have the opportunity.

As these children grew up, the trauma they experienced did not simply disappear, it became a part of their psychological makeup. When they eventually assumed leadership roles, whether in politics, business, or community organisations, their childhood experiences played a significant role in shaping their approaches to leadership. The need for control and order, is traced back to their childhoods, where chaos and unpredictability were constants characterised by strict control and a reluctance to relinquish power, mirroring the authoritarianism of the colonial regime. Growing up in an environment where betrayal and deceit were common manifested in leadership styles that are often defensive and secretive.

On the other hand, the trauma of colonialism also fostered resilience and determination in many leaders. The harsh realities of their childhoods instilled in them a strong sense of purpose and a drive to overcome adversity. For some, the trauma of colonialism has led to a more empathetic and community-centred approach to leadership. Having experienced firsthand the importance of solidarity and mutual support in times of hardship, these leaders prioritise the well-being of their communities.

While the influence of colonial trauma on leadership on African countries is undeniable, it is not an immutable legacy. Recognising the effect of this trauma is the first step toward healing and transformation. By addressing the psychological wounds of the past, both at an individual and societal level, African leaders can develop healthier, constructive leadership styles. Psychological support and education that emphasise emotional intelligence, collaboration, and empathy are crucial. Leaders must be guided to understand the origins of their behaviours and to cultivate leadership styles that are not defined by the trauma of the past, but rather by a vision for a brighter, more equitable future.

In South Africa, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), established after the end of apartheid, was a step towards addressing the trauma of the past. While the TRC had its limitations, it provided a platform for victims and perpetrators to confront the horrors of apartheid, contributing to a national healing process. Similar initiatives could be beneficial in Zimbabwe and other countries that experienced colonial trauma.

The legacy of childhood trauma from the colonial era in Africa continues to shape the continent’s leadership landscape. While this trauma has led to some negative leadership traits, it has also fostered resilience, determination, and a deep commitment to community. By acknowledging and addressing colonial trauma, African leaders can break the cycle and build a leadership ethos that is rooted in healing, empathy, and progress. The future of Africa depends on leaders who can transcend the past and lead with a renewed sense of purpose and hope.

Namatai Munyuru is the Regional Grantee Liaison at Development Alternatives Incorporated.