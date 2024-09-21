In honour of South Africa’s cultural and linguistic richness this Heritage Month

One of the cornerstones of our cultural heritage is the recognition and promotion of South African official languages.(Brenton Geach/Gallo)

“South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity.”

As South Africa celebrates Heritage Month, we are reminded to come together and embrace our rich cultural diversity.

Heritage Day, which is celebrated on 24 September every year, is a time for South Africans to reflect on and appreciate the languages, cultural traditions and customs that make the nation unique. This month, we are not just celebrating our traditions and histories, but also the essence of our communities, the language we speak, the beliefs we hold and the cultures we pass down to future generations.

Our Constitution, a beacon of hope and unity, provides us with the rights that protect and promote this diversity, which ensures that every South African can take pride in their unique heritage.

From the outset it is important to know how the Constitution views diversity: it sees and celebrates diversity as one of South Africa’s core assets, which is very different from merely tolerating that the nation’s men and women are from different cultural, social, religious and linguistic backgrounds.

Given that protecting diversity is one the key characteristics of a free and open society it is no surprise that the Constitution guarantees rights to all South Africa’s cultural, religious and linguistic communities.

The power of language in preserving heritage

One of the cornerstones of our cultural heritage is the recognition and promotion of South African official languages.

Section 6 of the Constitution will soon be amended to recognise 12 official languages, including sign language, after the Constitution Eighteenth Amendment Act, 2023 comes into effect.

Giving each of these languages the status of an official language allows every citizen in the country to communicate and express themselves in a way that resonates with their identity. This commitment to linguistic diversity is a celebration of our multicultural society.

During this month we are reminded of the importance of promoting indigenous languages, which serve as a vessel of our traditions and history.

Without language, we might not know our culture and history — passed through communication — which is why we must always be proud and promote each language.

Section 6 ensures this by mandating local government (municipalities), as well as provincial and national governments to promote and utilise these languages in their respective institutions.

The Pan-South African Language Board also plays a very important role on promoting and ensuring that these languages are preserved and celebrated, especially in our schools and communities.

It is also important to note that education is one of the most powerful tools for preserving cultural heritage. Schools and universities are not just places of learning but also spaces where cultural, religious, and linguistic diversity can be celebrated.

The Constitution recognises this in section 29 by ensuring that everyone receives an education in the official language of their choice in public educational institutions, where it is reasonably practicable.

The use of indigenous languages in school is crucial, especially for children who are still young. It has been noted that learners who are taught in their mother tongue language excel in their academics. Therefore, by prioritising the use of indigenous languages in school, we empower future generations to connect with their roots, fostering a sense of pride in their cultural heritage.

The Department of Basic Education has made significant progress in promoting the use of indigenous languages at schools. As of 2023, approximately 2015 schools in the Eastern Cape are participating in the Mother Tongue-Based Bilingual Education pilot programme, using isiXhosa and Sesotho from grade 1 through to grade 9.

Learners in these schools are taught other subjects such as mathematics and natural science in their mother tongue languages.

Embracing cultural and religious diversity is a path to unity

Heritage is not only about the language we use in our daily lives, it is also about recognising the cultural and religious practices that make us unique.

Section 15 provides us with the right to freedom of conscience, religion, thought, belief and opinion. This right protects all people (the religious and irreligious) and ensures that everyone has the freedom to not only believe (or not) internally, but to manifest their beliefs externally, fostering a society that respects and values diversity.

Furthermore, sections 30 and 31 of the Constitution ensure that everyone has the right to use their language and participate in the culture of their choice.

On the other hand, section 185 establishes the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities. These legal provisions are fundamental in fostering an inclusive society where every individual can express their identity freely.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile recently highlighted the need to celebrate our cultural diversity, which includes African, Asian and European traditions. By embracing our differences, we can create a society rooted in mutual respect and understanding.

This Heritage Month, let us celebrate our heritage, let’s commit ourselves to embracing our diversity. By doing so, we not only honour our past but also pave the way for a more inclusive and united future.

Together, we can create a South Africa where every language is celebrated, every culture is respected, and every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Daniela Ellerbeck and Alfred Mahkuntsu write on behalf of the FW de Klerk Foundation.