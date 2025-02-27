The African Union must include climate reparations on its agenda

In Nigeria, oil extraction continues to pollute the Niger Delta.

In 2025, the African Union adopted the theme Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, which underscores the AU’s commitment to addressing historical injustices stemming from slavery and colonialism, aiming to secure reparative justice for African nations and their diasporas.

Reparations have traditionally focused on the transatlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation, but the AU must broaden its scope to include climate reparations. The environmental degradation and the effects of climate change disproportionately affecting Africa are, in many ways, a legacy of colonial-era resource extraction and industrial activities by Global North countries.

During the colonial period, forests were cleared, waterways polluted and lands degraded to fuel the industrial growth of colonial powers. These activities not only disrupted local ecosystems but also laid the groundwork for long-term environmental problems. The extraction of minerals, logging and establishment of monoculture plantations altered natural landscapes, leading to biodiversity loss and soil depletion.

For example, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Belgian colonial rule led to the large-scale extraction of rubber, copper and other minerals, leaving behind degraded land and polluted water sources. Even today, former mining sites remain heavily contaminated, with local people suffering from heavy metal exposure. In Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, colonial-era cocoa plantations led to deforestation. Today, both countries have lost more than 80% of their forests, contributing to biodiversity loss and climate vulnerabilities.

Post-independence, many African countries continued to grapple with the environmental consequences of these exploitative practices. The lack of infrastructure and capital made it difficult to implement sustainable resource management practices, perpetuating a cycle of environmental degradation. Moreover, the global economic system often has incentives to continue the extraction of natural resources without adequate measures for environmental protection or restoration. In Nigeria, oil extraction by companies such as Shell, which initially started under British colonial rule, continues to pollute the Niger Delta. The region suffers from severe environmental damage, oil spills and gas flaring, devastating local communities and ecosystems.

Climate reparations involve holding historically high-emission countries accountable for their contributions to climate change. Despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, African nations face severe climate-related problems, including droughts, floods and food insecurity. This exacerbates vulnerabilities and hinders development efforts.

For instance, Mozambique has been hit by increasingly frequent and severe cyclones, such as cyclones Idai and Kenneth in 2019, which killed more than 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. These extreme weather events are linked to climate change, yet Mozambique, with its low historical emissions, bears the cost. In Kenya and Ethiopia, prolonged droughts have led to devastating livestock losses and widespread food insecurity. The 2020–23 Horn of Africa drought has pushed millions into hunger while global polluters remain largely unaccountable.

The argument for climate reparations is rooted in the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities,” recognising that although all nations are responsible for addressing climate change, their obligations vary based on historical emissions and capabilities. For African countries, securing climate reparations would mean obtaining financial and technological support to adapt to climate impacts, transition to sustainable energy systems and restore degraded environments.

One emerging case for climate reparations is Pakistan’s demand for financial support after the 2022 floods, which left a third of the country submerged. Pakistan’s push for Loss and Damage funding at COP27 set a precedent that African nations can build on in their calls for reparations.

To effectively address climate injustices, the AU could advocate for several mechanisms:

International climate finance: Push for increased funding from Global North countries to support climate adaptation and mitigation projects in Africa. This includes investments in renewable energy, climate-resilient infrastructure and sustainable agricultural systems.

Technology transfer: Facilitate the transfer of green technologies to African nations, enabling them to leapfrog to cleaner energy systems and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Debt relief: Negotiate for the cancellation of external debts, allowing African countries to allocate more resources toward climate action and sustainable development.

Policy reforms: Advocate for global policy changes that recognise and address the historical responsibilities of high-emission countries, ensuring they contribute their fair share to global climate efforts.

Pursuing climate reparations several difficulties. Many developed nations may resist the notion of reparations, viewing it as an admission of guilt with significant financial implications. Diplomatic efforts and coalition-building are essential to advance this agenda. Ensuring that funds and resources obtained through reparations are managed transparently and effectively in African countries is crucial to prevent mismanagement and corruption.

By expanding the reparations discourse to include climate justice, the AU can advocate for comprehensive solutions that not only acknowledge past wrongs but also pave the way for a sustainable and equitable future. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the AU’s Agenda 2063, aiming to transform Africa into a global powerhouse of the future.

Incorporating climate reparations into the AU’s agenda requires collaborative efforts among member states, civil society, and international partners. By doing so, Africa can assert its rightful claim to environmental justice, ensuring that the continent’s development trajectory is both inclusive and resilient in the face of global climate challenges.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa.