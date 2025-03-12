Less outrage, more action: How SA’s structural corruption can be unravelled

The Zondo commission exposed corruption under then president Jacob Zuma. Photo: Mlungisi Louw/Getty Images

South Africa’s struggle with corruption is not a recent phenomenon — it’s a deeply entrenched legacy woven into the fabric of its history. From the colonial era’s exploitative systems to apartheid’s sanctioned abuses, corruption has evolved into a structural beast that undermines democracy, drains public resources and erodes trust in governance.

Today, this pervasive issue continues to stifle progress, with KwaZulu-Natal emerging as a stark example of how corruption festers when accountability falters.

Yet, amid the gloom, there are glimmers of hope — solutions exist if we gather the collective will to act. Structural corruption in South Africa isn’t just about rogue individuals pocketing bribes; it’s systemic, embedded in institutions and processes that should serve the public.

The Zondo commission laid bare how state capture during Jacob Zuma’s presidency cost the nation billions, with private interests hijacking public decision-making. But this is merely the tip of the iceberg. Petty corruption — traffic officials demanding payoffs or municipal workers siphoning resources — thrives because oversight is weak and whistleblowers face retaliation.

A 2021 Afrobarometer survey found that over 76% of South Africans believe reporting corruption invites reprisals, a chilling deterrent to transparency. KwaZulu-Natal, the country’s second-most corrupt province according to Corruption Watch’s 2020 report, exemplifies this crisis.

The province has become a hotspot for organised crime and graft, from construction mafias to tender scandals such as the recent R52.6 million debacle that led to the dismissal of three senior officials in the department of public works and infrastructure.

These incidents aren’t isolated; they reflect a broader pattern where political patronage and unchecked power fuel corruption. The province’s problems mirror national woes but are amplified by its volatile mix of economic disparity and political infighting.

So, how do we dismantle this entrenched system?

First, we must strengthen institutions. The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, now permanent, is a step forward, but it needs more resources and skilled staff to tackle complex financial crimes. Building in-house expertise in departments is essential. Also transparency must become non-negotiable.

South Africa’s hosting of the 2025 G20 Summit offers a chance to push for global anti-corruption standards, like curbing the illicit financial flows that bleed the economy dry.

The KZN provincial public works and infrastructure department has committed to a fully transparent governance system and the results can already be seen. Our commitment to audio-visually record all bid committee meetings is but one example of this.

Domestically, tools such as Corruption Watch’s Zondo Recommendations Tracker could empower citizens to hold leaders accountable but only if access to information improves.

In KwaZulu-Natal, community-led monitoring of tenders and service delivery could disrupt local corruption networks, provided whistleblowers are protected, and we welcome civil society to partner with us in our march against corruption.

Finally, we need a cultural shift. Corruption thrives where citizens feel powerless. Involving citizens — through education, civic forums and grassroots campaigns — can rebuild trust and pressure officials.

South Africa’s corruption is structural, yes, but not invincible. It demands patience and persistence — quick fixes such as high-profile arrests won’t suffice. KwaZulu-Natal’s tender scandals and violent patronage networks are a microcosm of the national problem but they also offer a testing ground for solutions.

With robust institutions, transparency and citizen engagement, we can chip away at this edifice of corruption, brick by brick, until it crumbles. The time for outrage is over; the time for action is now.

Martin Meyer is the KwaZulu-Natal Public Works and Infrastructure MEC.