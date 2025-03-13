Markets reel as Trump’s tariffs take a toll

Donald Trump's tariffs have injected chaos into global markets, hurt American exporters, and rattled investor confidence

The stock market is often described as a barometer of economic health, and on March 10, 2025, it delivered a storm warning. Wall Street’s sharp selloff — marked by the Dow’s 890-point plunge, the S&P 500’s 2.7% drop, and the Nasdaq’s 4% nosedive — was not just a bad day for investors.

The erosion of the stock market continued even on Tuesday. The Dow ended the day down 478 points, or 1.14%, after plunging more than 700 points earlier. The S&P 500 slipped 0.76%, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.18%. The S&P 500 couldn’t break its losing streak on Tuesday, ending a volatile session down about 0.5%.

It is a flashing red signal that President Donald Trump’s economic policies, particularly his erratic and aggressive tariff strategy, are destabilising the US economy and fuelling fears of a recession. The selloff, which wiped out gains made since the November presidential election, was driven by one overarching concern: Trump’s trade policies are creating chaos, not prosperity.

The president’s penchant for imposing tariffs on allies and adversaries alike — often without warning or clear rationale — has left businesses, investors and consumers reeling. The result is an economy teetering on the edge of a downturn, with markets reflecting a profound loss of confidence in the administration’s ability to steer the ship.

Trump’s approach to trade has always been more bluster than strategy, but the consequences of his haphazard policies are now impossible to ignore. In recent weeks, he has doubled tariffs on Chinese imports to 20%, threatened a 250% tariff on Canadian dairy products, and announced a 25% levy on steel and aluminum imports. These moves, coupled with his refusal to rule out further tariff hikes, have injected a level of uncertainty that markets simply cannot stomach.

“The stock market is losing its confidence in the Trump 2.0 policies,” noted Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research.

Indeed, the volatility index (VIX), Wall Street’s so-called “fear gauge,” surged to its highest level this year as investors fled risky assets. Bitcoin, often seen as a barometer of risk appetite, tumbled to $78,000, its lowest level since November. The tech sector, long a darling of Wall Street, bore the brunt of the selloff. The “Magnificent Seven” — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — all finished deep in the red.

Tesla, in particular, has been hammered, with its stock down nearly 45% this year amid declining European sales and growing backlash against chief executive Elon Musk’s perceived alignment with the Trump administration. Nvidia and Palantir, stars of the artificial intelligence boom, also suffered significant losses, underscoring how even the most resilient sectors are vulnerable to Trump’s tariff brinkmanship.

The damage is not confined to the stock market. Trump’s tariffs are rippling through the broader economy, with businesses and consumers feeling the pinch. Delta Air Lines slashed its first-quarter profit estimates by half, citing “heightened US economic uncertainty” as a key factor. Layoffs are mounting, hiring is slowing, and consumer confidence is eroding.

Inflation, meanwhile, remains stubbornly high, adding another layer of complexity to an already fragile economic outlook. The bond market, often a harbinger of economic trends, is also signalling distress. The yield on the 10-year treasury fell to 4.225% as investors flocked to safer assets, a clear indication that faith in long-term economic growth is waning.

Despite these flashing warning signs, the Trump administration continues to insist that its policies are poised to generate “historic” economic expansion. White House spokesperson Kush Desai claimed that Trump’s tariffs, deregulation, and “America First” economic agenda had spurred trillions in investment, creating thousands of jobs.

But this narrative is running headfirst into economic reality. If tariffs were truly a recipe for prosperity, why is the stock market tumbling? Why are chief executives slashing profit forecasts? Why is the bond market signaling distress?

Perhaps the most alarming development is the mounting fear of recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research defines a recession as a “significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months”. By that measure, the US could be teetering on the edge.

When pressed on the possibility of a recession, Trump offered little reassurance. “I hate to predict things like that,” he said during a Fox News interview. “What we’re doing is very big.”

Big? Certainly. But beneficial? Hardly. The president’s refusal to acknowledge the risks of his policies is emblematic of a broader problem: his administration’s approach to trade is not grounded in strategy but in reactionary populism. The sudden policy shifts, vague threats, and inconsistent messaging have made it nearly impossible for businesses to plan for the future.

“The amount of uncertainty that has been created by the tariff wars with regard to Canada, Mexico, and Europe is causing boards and C-suites to reconsider their pathway forward,” said Peter Orszag, chief executive of Lazard, at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Trump’s tariffs were supposed to bolster American industry and bring back manufacturing jobs. Instead, they have injected chaos into global markets, hurt American exporters, and rattled investor confidence.

While the president and his advisers tout “historic growth”, the market numbers tell a story of instability, fear, and a potential economic slowdown. The 10 March market collapse was a stark reminder that protectionism comes at a price. As the selloff deepens and fears of recession mount, the fundamental question remains: how much more economic pain is the White House willing to inflict before acknowledging that its trade war strategy is backfiring?

In the end, Trump’s tariffs may not just be a tax on foreign goods — they could become a tax on American prosperity itself. The stock market’s message is clear: uncertainty is the enemy of growth, and Trump’s tariff gambit is creating far too much of it. If the president doesn’t change course soon, the economic consequences could be catastrophic — not just for Wall Street, but for Main Street as well.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan.