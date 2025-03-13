SA’s online gambling crisis: Weak enforcement undermines government authority

Online casinos make it easy by offering local payment options and customer service in South African languages.

Online gambling is illegal in South Africa, yet international casinos still manage to pull in local players with little pushback. Players know there’s no real risk of getting in trouble and that makes the ban feel more like a suggestion than a rule.

This not only undermines the law but also makes the government look powerless, especially amid all the political challenges we are facing, including corruption.

The National Gambling Act of 2004 bans online casinos outright. It’s clear — running or playing on an unlicensed gambling site is illegal. But what’s the point of a law if no one is enforcing it?

Online casinos make it easy by offering local payment options and customer service in South African languages. Some even market themselves as if they’re perfectly legal, tricking players into thinking they’re safe. This just weakens the government’s control even further.

Here’s a quote from a sponsored article on eNCA, “The real difference is that South Africa doesn’t enforce these laws as strictly as some other countries do. No players have been prosecuted under these laws since they were put in place. Some online casino operators have had issues with their legal status but that doesn’t directly impact players — unless their account has been deleted when an online casino is in legal trouble.”

Illegal online gambling isn’t just a legal issue — it’s also a big financial problem. Licensed betting sites, like sports betting companies, at least pay tax. But offshore casinos? They take millions out of the country and South Africa gets nothing in return.

Then there’s the risk to players. These foreign platforms don’t have to follow South African laws about fair play or responsible gambling. That means players can get scammed with rigged games, never see their winnings or end up losing way more than they can afford. Without proper protections, problem gambling just keeps growing and there’s no real safety net.

The South African government really needs to step up and enforce its laws. One way to hit illegal casinos where it hurts is by blocking payments. Banks and payment providers should be stopping transactions to and from these platforms. If they can’t get South African money, they won’t have a business here.

At the same time, authorities should crack down harder on the operators themselves. If repeat offenders — both players and companies — face real consequences, it will send a message that this isn’t just an empty rule.

Even with enforcement, there’s no denying that South Africans love online gambling. Many countries have realised that outright bans don’t work and have chosen to legalise and regulate the industry instead. By doing so, they protect players, ensure fair play and collect tax revenue. Maybe it’s time for South Africa to have that conversation too.

For now, though, doing nothing isn’t an option. If the government continues to let international operators run wild, the situation will only get worse. Without a real plan — whether that’s enforcing the ban properly or moving toward regulation — South Africa will keep losing money and players will keep being left unprotected.

Mduduzi Mbiza is a professional writer.