South African agriculture on sound footing, despite Trump tariffs

The country must rethink its agricultural marketing and promotion approach in its export effort. Photo: Peter Adams/Avalon/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Yes, I know a lot is going on around the Trump tariffs and the devastation they are causing to the world and industries (I have written about the issue here). But if one takes a step back, and assesses the agricultural conditions in South Africa from a production perspective, we are on a sound footing.

In addition to the trade matters that will dominate the coming days as South Africa navigates the tariffs imposed by the US authorities on our country, we should not ignore the task of continuously building the sector and leaning on the optimism we saw before the Trump tariffs were announced.

The path ahead for South Africa’s agricultural sector remains clear through the Agriculture and Agro-processing Master Plan, which took the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to draft. The plan’s core objective is to drive inclusive growth in the sector by addressing constraints across commodities and cross-cutting matters such as land reform.

In early February, President Donald Trump cited misleading claims about South Africa’s land reform in his executive order against the country. Amid these headlines, we worried there would be a sense of pessimism about business conditions in the sector.

Positively, the Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index, a sentiment indicator for the agricultural sphere and agribusiness, registered a notable 11-point uptick from Q4 2024 to the 70-point mark in Q1 2025 (these results were out before the Trump tariffs).

This is the highest level since the end of 2021, a La Niña year that brought favourable rains across the country. Moreover, at the time, most subsectors of agriculture operated openly while the government placed restrictions on others to control the spread of Covid-19. The current optimism in agriculture emanates mainly from the La Niña rains, which have supported the crop, fruit and vegetable production conditions.

We also see a welcome improvement in the grazing veld, which benefits the livestock industry. Moreover, the decline in maize prices, while not always welcomed by the farmers, benefits the poultry and the broader livestock industries, which have struggled with higher feed costs.

Poultry farmers’ needs

In such an environment, it is vital that South Africa builds on this optimism and implements the programmes that are within domestic control. For example, in the poultry industry, we continue to hear from our members about the need for South African authorities to accelerate the bird flu vaccine registration. The feedback from the regulators about this issue has not been encouraging so far.

Given what we are observing in the US, where the bird flu has worsened, South Africa must prepare itself for such challenges in future. In years when we have experienced bird flu, the challenge goes far beyond farms to jobs and higher food prices in the country. Therefore, ensuring that we do whatever is possible, within the limits of regulation, to accelerate this registration process for vaccines is vital.

Horticulture and wine producers

An important issue for horticulture and wine producers is accelerating the opening up of key export markets. While this has been a long-running talking point in the sector, South Africa cannot keep moving at a pedestrian pace on trade matters during heightened geoeconomic tension. There is a need for renewed energy and urgency from the government officials’ side.

The Brics region remains crucial in this endeavour, among others. Here, the South African government must have a sharper focus on lowering import tariffs and phytosanitary barriers in countries such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, with the latter mainly for fruit.

Moreover, efforts to retain access to markets to which South Africa already exports is vital.

The country must also rethink its agricultural marketing and promotion approach in this export effort. Presenting local products as a pack under the “South Africa Inc” approach might be key.

Livestock

The livestock industry is also geared to promote its exports. Thus, there is a need to market and promote South African products as a pack. For this export effort to be a success for the livestock industry, the sector, collaboratively with the government, must continuously address animal diseases.

Notably, the provincial authorities should appreciate that they must apply regulations to control the spread of animal diseases like foot-and-mouth without choking the industry. Also worth emphasising is that serious engagement with domestic vaccine manufacturers is crucial and requires government and private sector collaborative efforts.

Closing remarks

For the export drive to succeed, the logistics must improve. Therefore, the collaborative work with Transnet and other stakeholders to boost the efficiency of the ports remains important and should continue. We are already seeing the gains of these partnerships through increasing exports. Still, more work is required and collaboration is key. Road infrastructure is another matter this sector must bring up with provincial and other authorities as it remains at the heart of the sustainability of agriculture.

Wandile Sihlobo is chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.