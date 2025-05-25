South Africa’s natural wealth should benefit everyone

People must be reconnected to their natural heritage for conservation to create jobs.

Last month, I had a brief conversation that continues to haunt me. While dining at a restaurant in one of Cape Town’s tourist hotspots, I met Ntando — a 42-year-old waitress. Though she works in the heart of a global biodiversity hotspot and World Heritage Site, her words were jarring: “Conservation means nothing to me and my family.”

Ntando, a single mother of three daughters, walks four hours daily to and from her minimum-wage job. With no direct public transport to her workplace, she relies on unreliable commuting options. Surrounded daily by the Cape Floristic Region’s extraordinary plant and animal life, Ntando sees none of the benefits flowing from the conservation efforts or the steady stream of tour buses passing through.

“I can barely make ends meet,” she told me. “But, more than that, I worry about what future awaits my daughters.”

Ntando’s story reveals a painful truth. While generations before her might have been stewards of this land, the modern conservation economy has pushed her to its margins. She represents millions of South Africans living beside natural treasures who have been excluded from both decision-making and the economic opportunities these areas offer.

This systematic exclusion not only perpetuates inequality but threatens the very sustainability of conservation — no ecosystem can thrive long-term when the people who live within it are treated as afterthoughts rather than essential partners.

The natural wealth around us

South Africa is one of the world’s most naturally rich countries. Our land holds nearly 10% of all plant species on Earth and about 7% of the world’s reptiles, birds and mammals — all while occupying just 2% of the planet’s land surface.

According to Statistics South Africa, nature-based tourism directly contributed R27.7 billion to our economy in 2019. For every R100 generated in the tourism sector, R13.30 came from visitors experiencing our natural heritage.

And yet, the benefits of this wealth do not reach the majority of South Africans.

Even worse, illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction cost us between $7 billion and $23 billion every year, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime. If nothing changes, these losses will only grow by 2030.

A new path forward

At the UN Development Programme Biodiversity Finance Initiative (UNDP-BIOFIN), we see how traditional conservation approaches have often failed the very communities who should be its first beneficiaries and are its most important stewards. We need a complete rethink of how conservation works in South Africa. Here’s what must change:

First, we need to redirect the money. Research from the University of Cape Town shows less than 15% of biodiversity-related revenue currently reaches local communities. This must change through fair employment opportunities in conservation projects, support for local nature-based businesses and community funds that receive mandatory contributions from tourism and wildlife operations. Local people must be trained and hired to work in the broader nature economy.

Second, we should embrace new technologies to unlock conservation financing. Digital platforms like Wildcards have already raised over R2.4 million for conservation in Africa by connecting wildlife protection with digital assets that are bought and sold.

Through Wildcards, technology enthusiasts become “guardians” of virtual animals or conservation projects by purchasing uniquely designed digital wildlife cards. Each guardian makes regular donations to conservation organisations until someone else purchases their card.

This approach could operate on an even larger scale — imagine a regulated South African marketplace for similar conservation investments where most proceeds directly support community-led initiatives. This could generate millions while creating jobs

Third, we must give local communities real power in conservation decisions and management. Studies show that conservation programmes designed with community input are 62% more likely to succeed in the long term than top-down approaches. This means guaranteeing community representation in management structures, creating transparent ways for locals to influence funding decisions and formally recognising traditional knowledge about the land and its care.

The cost of continuing as we are

If we continue on the current path, we risk irreversible biodiversity loss and growing socio-economic instability. Our National Biodiversity Assessment estimates that losing 30% of our biodiversity would cost around R22 billion annually just from lost ecosystem services (like plant pollination by insects or carbon storage in soil), not counting reduced tourism and agricultural losses.

But there’s hope in change. Projections from the South African National Biodiversity Institute suggest that inclusive conservation models could create 418 000 rural jobs.

At UNDP-BIOFIN, we’re working with the government, businesses, investors and communities to create new ways of funding biodiversity protection that benefit everyone. With our partners, we’ve launched a platform connecting nature-focused entrepreneurs with impact investors and development funders.

But technical solutions alone aren’t enough — we need a fundamental shift in how conservation is understood, accepted and practised.

For Ntando and millions like her, conservation must matter

When I think about Ntando’s daily four-hour walk to serve tourists who come to admire “pristine” landscapes, the disconnect is chilling. Her family once lived in harmony with this land, but exclusionary conservation approaches severed that relationship, sometimes turning stewards into spectators.

True conservation must translate into real, visible benefits for people like Ntando: secure jobs, sustainable income and a brighter future for their children. It must reconnect communities with their natural heritage and recognise them as rightful partners, not obstacles.

Only by placing communities at the heart of nature financing can we transform it from a perceived burden to a national opportunity. South Africa’s natural wealth belongs to all its citizens — it’s time our approach to protecting it reflected that reality.

Deshni Pillay is the head of the Nature, Climate and Energy portfolio at the UN Development Programme South Africa.