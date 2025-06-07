Less testing, more thinking: The case for project-based learning in schools

Teachers need to move beyond asking learners to memorise information to being able to ask meaningful questions and work together on real-world problems.

When we talk about what school must teach young people to be, we often fall back on buzzwords: entrepreneurs, forward-facing leaders, innovative thinkers, team players. But what do these labels actually mean in the context of a classroom — and beyond?

At its core, preparing young people for the future means helping them to think critically, work well with others, and bounce back from setbacks. These are the human skills that will remain in demand no matter how fast technology evolves. And there is one approach that consistently builds these competencies: project-based, practical learning.

Instead of asking learners to memorise information they may never use, we should be giving them opportunities to investigate meaningful questions, collaborate on real-world problems and reflect on their own learning.

From memorisation to critical thinking: Traditional classrooms reward recall over reasoning. But now that artificial intelligence can do deep research in the blink of an eye, knowledge alone is no longer power. It is what you do with it that counts. Project-based learning (PBL) flips the script by asking students to analyse, interpret, evaluate, and apply what they learn.

Whether they are pitching a business plan or solving a social issue, learners should be challenged to question assumptions and make informed decisions. These habits drive critical thinking — they are not developed through worksheets or lectures alone.

From solo achievement to collaborative learning: School can be a strangely individualistic experience. But in life, success is rarely a solo act. Project-based learning centres on collaboration. It teaches people life skills like how to listen actively, share responsibility, resolve conflict and build on each other’s ideas. And these skills are best learned through doing. Through building something together, solving a shared problem or presenting a group solution to a real audience.

Collaboration also nurtures empathy and respect. In diverse project teams, people encounter different perspectives, learn to navigate differences and see how their strengths can complement others’. This is powerful preparation for life beyond school.

From curriculum silos to integrated learning: Most schools still organise knowledge into neat boxes, but the world is not siloed like this. Real problems, from climate change to financial planning, cut across disciplines and require integrated thinking.

Projects naturally connect subjects. A single task might involve mathematical modelling, persuasive writing, ethical decision-making and digital design. This not only mirrors real-world problem-solving but also helps learners see the relevance and application of what they are doing.

From marks-focused mindsets to growth and purpose: When everything in school is geared toward tests and marks, it is easy for learners to disconnect from their deeper motivations. Practical, project-based learning reintroduces a sense of purpose. It shows them that their ideas matter, that they can make a difference, and that learning is not just about grades.

It is about doing something meaningful. It also builds resilience. Projects do not always go according to plan. There are setbacks, iterations, and feedback loops. But through this process, learners develop grit, adaptability and a growth mindset.

From passive learning to participation: Many students experience school as something done “to” rather than “with” them. But when learners have ownership over their work — when they are researching a topic they care about, building something tangible or solving a problem that matters — they engage more deeply.

Project-based learning invites them to take the lead. Learners should ask their own questions, make choices, manage their time and take responsibility for the outcome. It turns passive people into active participants, and it shifts the teacher’s role from information-giver to learning coach and mentor.

Project-based and practical learning redefines what learning looks like and what success in school means. It is not a trend. It is a transformation, and it is critical.

Shaun Fuchs is the founder and chief executive of Centennial Schools Sandton.