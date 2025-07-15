Beyond the hype: How to prepare teachers for the coding and robotics era

Embracing new ways can be overwhelming for teachers if adequate training and support are not provided.

Remember the scramble to integrate technology into classrooms? For many teachers, that shift was a difficult experience.

The classroom of today looks very different from the classroom of even a decade ago. From the introduction of information and communications technology (ICT) to the rise of coding and robotics, the educational landscape is in constant flux.

The introduction of ICT, while promising, was often implemented without sufficient teacher training. This led to many teachers, particularly those more experienced, feeling overwhelmed and developing a sense of digital inadequacy. The phrase “I’m not computer literate” became a common refrain, highlighting a significant gap in professional development.

Now, as we embrace coding and robotics, we must learn from the past and ensure a smoother transition. This transition from the unfamiliar to the familiar can be overwhelming for in-service teachers if adequate training and support are not provided.

Embracing the new

As coding and robotics enter the classroom, many teachers feel overwhelmed and unprepared. To prevent a repeat of past challenges, departmental institutions must prioritise targeted professional development, mentorship programs, resource provision, and ongoing support. This investment in teacher training will ultimately benefit learners, empowering them with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Providing teachers with detailed and easy-to-use coding and robotics resources is a key component of this empowerment.

• Emphasise the importance of coding and robotics for learners’ future success.

• Connect these skills to other subjects and real-world applications.

• Provide access to mentors, coaches and online resources for continued support.

• Ensure training is on-going, relevant and tailored to different skill levels and learning styles of the teachers.

• Create opportunities for teachers to network, collaborate and learn from one another.

• Share user-friendly coding platforms and robotic kits and lesson plans.

As this next chapter of coding and robotic courses unfold, it is important to ensure all teachers are involved and equipped to participate effectively. This inclusive approach will foster a culture of support and collaboration. Furthermore, higher education institutions should develop and offer targeted training programmes and robotics courses for in-service teachers. Such measures are key to fostering the widespread adoption and integration of coding and robotics in educational settings.

Preparing the next generation of educators with these skills is essential for establishing coding and robotics as integral components of educational practice.

Warda Abrahams is a senior lecturer at the School of Education at the Independent Institute of Education Varsity College.