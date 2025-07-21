Acid mine drainage: South Africa can learn from Japan’s experience of toxic waste dumping

Mine water has polluted the Klipspruit. Photo: Delwyn Verasamy/M&G

This article looks at the treatment of acid mine drainage (AMD) in South Africa and the recent Central Basin decant in Boksburg Lake and compares it with a best practice example in Japan. It demonstrates how environment, social and governance (ESG) practices are relevant to transform the way governments and businesses operate.

In 2002, the public learnt about acid mine drainage (AMD) when it occurred in the West Rand near Krugersdorp, Gauteng. This led to serious concerns about the effect of mining on the environment.

Additional concerns arose about the government’s response to AMD from a policy perspective. During that time only an inter-ministerial committee document of 2010 on AMD existed.

Shortly after, the AMD Emergency Works Project was implemented, and the short-term treatment of AMD commenced in the three basins of the Witwatersrand (as per the IMC document) from 2012 to 2016.

My research from 2011 to 2017 found that the evolving policy response and social dynamics of AMD were not sufficiently synchronised to deal with similar predicaments in the future.

In 2017, the first draft of the Mine Water Management Policy surfaced and was approved in 2022. This policy sets the tone for the desirable management of mine water in South Africa but envisions that treated AMD will contribute to South Africa’s water dilemma only by 2040. Thus, a long-term treatment does not exist and in the interim, potential decanting is possible, further affecting communities and the environment.

In June 2025, the media reported that the central basin had decanted and the water in Boksburg Lake was not being fit for use. But it’s those very people who are dependent on the water who may not heed to the warning, let alone know about it.

Several initiatives (such as the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, the National Integrated Water Security Framework and the Vaal Anti-Pollution Forum) have surfaced to address the serious water crisis in South Africa. The government has put forward the importance of partnerships, that of the private sector and stakeholder participation. But pivotal to these partnerships is the involvement of communities to achieve environmental sustainability.

The master plan identifies key actions in the water sector and provides the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders such as the three tiers of government and the private sector.

Japanese example

Japan’s island of Teshima provides a best practice example of how governments, businesses and communities can work in partnership towards environmental sustainability.

In the 1970s, almost a million tonnes of toxic waste was dumped by a company on the western end of the island and open air burning began, harming the community of Teshima. The Kagawa Prefecture (equivalent to local government) certified that the waste was unharmful and provided the authorisation for the disposal. The company had sought the permit under the pretence of earthworm farming.

In 1990, the Hyogo Prefectural Police started investigating the concerns raised by the public and exposed the company for violating the Waste Management Act and the illegal dumping stopped. Massive amounts of waste were left on Teshima.

The Kagawa Prefecture was of the view that the waste was not classified incorrectly, no impact would be inflicted on the environment and treatment of the waste was not required.

In 1993, resident movements were formed and the Teshima community applied for a pollution conciliation for the waste to be removed. In 2000 an agreement was reached to have the waste removed. The Environmental Disputes Coordination Commission took measures of the landfill site due to the environmental risks not being immediately present.

In the 1980s Japan adopted a “pollution must be covered up and hidden” approach. After an almost two-decade long rehabilitation process, this has led to tighter laws and increased fines for illegal waste disposal.

This is one of Japan’s most dreadful cases and yet one of its biggest victories in terms of environmental justice. The residents suffered for more than 40 years. The cost of the disposal was 80 billion yen (R9 billion), funded by public funds, the prefectural government and the national government.

In Teshima the biodiversity is not restored to its natural state and enhancing tourism of the island will take time, but the residents are committed to playing a contributory role, which in essence depicts environmental sustainability.

Teshima draws similarities with the Grootvlei Mine. Grootvlei had their water-use licence renewed and revoked over a period of years because of non-compliance and was a major contributor of AMD. Similarly, public funds are used for the environmental rehabilitation process.

Japan is an example of a well-established state and South Africa is still developing, and criticism can stem from such a comparison. But Japan and South Africa are part of the G20, which aims to bring together the world’s major developed and developing economies to discuss global economic and social issues.

The key takeaway from the comparison is the importance of communities for environmental justice and ultimately environmental sustainability. We have similar strong-willed communities in South Africa. Disadvantaged communities are victims of AMD residual.

As we aim for environmental sustainability in South Africa, the answers are closer than we think. Communities are critical stakeholders — the residents and the employees.

Embedding ESG in business operations can only be done if employees are involved in the process and there is a shared vision for success.

Investors use ESG frameworks to assess a company’s sustainability efforts and societal impact.

Investors are more likely to invest in Japan because of past success stories such as Teshima, which the community was at the forefront of. The same can be adopted in South Africa. If the government is really working towards a sustainable environment and businesses are really considering being ESG driven, or implementing the long-term solution to AMD by 2040 as policy evolves, such partnerships are essential.

Dr Suvania Naidoo is an author and an NRF Y rated researcher. The information provided on Teshima comes from her time spent in Japan, Setouchi Olive Foundation documentation, a site visit to Teshima and presentations from researchers at Okayama University. A version of this article was previously published in Mining Weekly.