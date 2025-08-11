Digital gold rush: How Stablecoins threaten monetary sovereignty globally

Europe’s digital euro has got off to a late start in terms of geopolitical leverage in the digital era. Photo: File

Imagine a world where the dollar, already the lifeblood of global finance, morphs into a digital juggernaut, coursing through blockchain veins to tighten US’s grip on the world’s capital. This isn’t science fiction — it’s happening now, with stablecoins, those dollar-pegged crypto tokens, reshaping the financial landscape.

As Jürgen Schaaf, an adviser to the European Central Bank, warned on 28 July, the rise of these instruments risks “dollarisation” of the eurozone, a phenomenon that could kneecap the ECB’s monetary sovereignty. This isn’t only a European problem; it’s a global wake-up call. The US is leveraging stablecoins to harvest capital worldwide and the rest of the world needs to decide — adapt or be subsumed.

Stablecoins — cryptocurrencies pegged to assets such as the US dollar — are designed to maintain a stable value while enabling frictionless, cross-border transactions on blockchain networks, independent of traditional banking infrastructure. As of 28 July, the global stablecoin market has surged to $250 billion, with dollar-linked tokens accounting for 99% of that volume, largely dominated by issuers such as Tether and Circle, according to the Financial Times. By contrast, euro-pegged stablecoins remain a marginal presence, totaling just €350 million. This imbalance reflects more than market preference, it underscores the strategic entrenchment of dollar dominance in the emerging digital financial architecture.

Schaaf, in a recent European Central Bank blog post, warned that widespread adoption of dollar-backed stablecoins within the eurozone could erode the ECB’s monetary autonomy. If such instruments begin to dominate transactions, savings or settlement systems, the central bank’s tools — interest rates, open market operations and liquidity controls — could lose effectiveness. The scenario parallels the dollarisation seen in emerging markets, where domestic policy is subordinated to US monetary cycles. For the eurozone, this would mark a structural shift, with financial sovereignty increasingly ceded to decisions made in Washington, not Frankfurt.

Yet the foundation of this emerging digital currency ecosystem remains precarious. In a 24 June 2025 report, the Bank for International Settlements described stablecoins as “poor money”, citing their lack of central bank backing, inadequate safeguards against illicit activity and limited capacity to support credit creation. The risks are not hypothetical. The collapse of Terra-Luna in 2022 demonstrated how instability in one major stablecoin can trigger contagion across markets. Schaaf echoed these concerns, warning that a large-scale run on a widely used token could lead to liquidity shortfalls and systemic disruptions. The Bank for International Settlements’s assessment serves less as a theoretical critique and more as a cautionary signal for an increasingly token-dependent financial system.

Europe’s response? The digital euro, which Schaaf calls a “solid line of defence”. The ECB is fast-tracking this central bank digital currency, aiming for a launch decision in late 2025. Unlike private stablecoins, it would carry the ECB’s trust and stability, blending digital efficiency with sovereign control. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, fully in effect since December 2024, sets strict rules for euro-pegged stablecoins, aiming to nurture alternatives to dollar dominance. Projects like Pontes and Appia, launched in July 2025, leverage blockchain to modernise payments, signaling Europe’s push to catch up.

Yet, Europe faces a steep climb. The dollar’s network effects — its entrenched role in trade, reserves and now digital finance — are formidable. As State Street noted, the dollar’s “liquid capital markets, global reach and trusted institutions” give it a structural edge. The digital euro, while promising, risks being a niche player if it can’t match the dollar’s scale. Public scepticism, with concerns over privacy, isn’t helping, as an ECB study found. Meanwhile, China’s e-CNY and Hong Kong’s stablecoin ordinance show other powers are also racing to counter US dominance.

At its core, the stablecoin debate is less about currency mechanics and more about geopolitical leverage in the digital era. The US is leveraging dollar-backed tokens to reinforce its financial primacy, attracting global capital flows while other jurisdictions struggle to respond. The eurozone’s efforts — through the digital euro and MiCA-compliant stablecoins — represent an attempt to reassert monetary sovereignty. However, as Jürgen Schaaf has argued, effective countermeasures require global regulatory alignment. In the absence of coordinated standards, regulatory arbitrage will probably benefit the US, where the recently enacted Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins (Genius) Act provides a more permissive framework.

For emerging markets, already susceptible to external monetary shocks, the risks of unchecked dollarisation in the digital realm are even more acute — as underscored by warnings from the Bank for International Settlements.

Looking ahead, the policy roadmap is clear. Europe must accelerate development of the digital euro and actively support euro-denominated stablecoins — initiatives like Deutsche Bank’s MiCA-compliant EURAU token illustrate the potential.

At the international level, regulators must work towards a coherent framework that addresses the systemic risks of stablecoins — ranging from illicit finance to reserve opacity — without stifling technological progress. Central banks, too, must adapt with greater urgency, combining institutional credibility with the operational agility of the private sector.

Meanwhile, the US is moving swiftly. Its stablecoin strategy, underpinned by the Genius Act, functions as a de facto digital Marshall Plan — advancing US financial influence through programmable dollars. In this evolving system, stablecoins are no longer mere instruments of efficiency; they are strategic assets shaping the balance of monetary power.

They harvest capital, influence and control, leaving other economies to play catch-up or pay tribute. Europe’s digital euro is a start, but it’s a race against a US that’s already lapping the field. The question isn’t just whether the euro can compete, it’s whether any currency can. In this digital gold rush, the dollar’s grip is tightening and the world must decide how to respond before the blockchain binds us all.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan.