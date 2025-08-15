Podcast regulation: Consider humanities graduates in the process 

Graduates in disciplines such as sociology, development, philosophy, gender and politics have the analytical tools to unpack social nuances, historical context and ethical boundaries. Photo: File

Podcasts, a medium once viewed as a harmless form of entertainment, is increasingly recognised as a powerful space that shapes public opinion, often without adequate accountability.

With minimal regulation, podcasts are a breeding ground for misinformation, harassment and harmful stereotyping. The case of Minnie Dlamini suing Podcast and Chill hosts for R2.5 million over alleged hate speech and harassment, the case of Open Chats Podcast, on which discriminatory remarks were made about coloured people, and concerns about Skeem GP allegedly glorifying crime and criminals, show the unchecked influence of podcasting platforms.

Calls for regulation, such as those voiced by Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, have grown louder. In a firm statement regarding Open Chats Podcast, she called out its dangerous content and emphasised the responsibility content creators have towards society. But as the government and society weigh the implications of regulating podcast spaces, an opportunity lies dormant — the inclusion of humanities graduates, particularly from disciplines such as sociology, development studies, philosophy, gender studies and political science, as part of content research and ethical review teams.

Podcast hosts often cover complex social issues with little to no background research, which makes them vulnerable to legal missteps and public backlash. Instead of waiting to be held accountable after the fact, podcasters could collaborate proactively with humanities researchers. These graduates possess the analytical tools to unpack social nuances, historical context and ethical boundaries, all essential for responsibly engaging with a diverse audience.

This approach not only improves content quality but creates employment and volunteer opportunities in a sector that traditionally excludes humanities graduates. In South Africa, many of these graduates remain underemployed despite their potential to contribute meaningfully to knowledge-based industries. According to a study published in the South African Journal of Higher Education, a key barrier humanities students face is the lack of recognition for their skills in applied sectors beyond academia. Podcasting platforms present a fertile ground to possibly address this gap.

This view is echoed by a recent article in ProGraduates, which debunks the myth that humanities graduates are unemployable. The publication shows that these graduates possess key skills that are in demand across industries, including ethical reasoning, critical thinking, contextual analysis and values-based communication. These are the very competencies lacking in unregulated digital spaces today, and podcasting offers a ready-made platform to absorb such talent while also restoring public trust.

Additionally, the podcasting space itself is rapidly expanding and professionalising in South Africa. One media industry publication notes that the rise of podcasting is not merely a cultural trend but a growing economic opportunity, particularly for brands looking to communicate authentically with audiences. This publication states that platforms such as Spotify lead the listenership in South Africa, followed by Apple Podcasts, signalling the country’s appetite for digital audio content. As podcasting matures into a commercialised and competitive media space, the demand for well-researched, credible, and socially responsible content is only likely to grow.

Critics of podcast regulation argue that imposing rules threatens freedom of speech and stifles alternative voices. But regulation doesn’t have to mean censorship. It can mean accountability, ensuring that platforms are not only free but also fair and informed. If done correctly, regulation can professionalise the podcast industry while preserving the diversity of voices.

A hybrid model could be developed where humanities students or graduates work as research contributors to episodes, either as interns, volunteers or paid consultants, depending on a podcast’s capacity. Before publishing an episode on, for example, gender-based violence or youth unemployment, the team could consult brief reports by these researchers, ensuring facts are accurate, language is sensitive and narratives are not unintentionally harmful. This also builds a pipeline for students to gain experience, develop content portfolios, and find relevance in the evolving digital economy.

As discussions on podcast regulation move forward, the government, civil society and digital media platforms must broaden the conversation. Regulation is not just about restrictions; it is also about inclusion, responsibility and development. In an economy struggling with youth unemployment and misinformation, integrating humanities graduates into podcasts could be a win-win.

Sbusiso Gwala is an entrepreneur, mentor, tutor and youth leader. He is pursuing a master’s in development studies.