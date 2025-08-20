Born Free: #kilometersforher: Running 100KMs for GBV survivors with Yanga Ngcayisa – Podcast episode 17

This week on Born Free, Khumo Kumalo sits down with Yanga Ngcayisa to unpack his bold initiative #KilometersForHer. On 30 August, Yanga will run 100KM in a single day to raise awareness for survivors of Gender-Based Violence.

We dive into why this mission matters to him, how fitness and mental health fuel his journey, and what it takes to push beyond limits. This isn’t just about running—it’s about stepping up, breaking cycles, and proving that change starts with us. As Born Free, we’re joining the challenge: our community goal is to hit 1000KM collectively by 29 August.

Run. Share. Post your progress with #KilometersForHer—and let’s turn awareness into real action.

Khumo Kumalo is the visionary behind Misunderstood and the dynamic co-host of Born Free. Named one of the Mail & Guardian’s Top 200 Young South Africans of 2024, he is a bold voice in the country’s evolving political discourse.

As the author of Newsletter 94 (formerly Misunderstood), Kumalo delves into South Africa’s complex history and shifting political landscape, reflecting on the dreams and realities of a post-apartheid nation. His passion for debate and current affairs was ignited at St John’s College, later taking him to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, where he continued to sharpen his perspective on leadership and social change.

Kumalo isn’t just asking questions—he’s challenging narratives, sparking conversations, and pushing South Africa’s youth to rethink what it truly means to be Born Free.

Otsile Nkadimeng is a published author, policy writer, and changemaker, balancing his role as a second-year university student with a deep commitment to youth empowerment. Recognized by News24 for his impact and awarded the Young Nelson Mandela Award in 2023, he is shaping conversations on democracy, governance, and sustainability.

As the Executive Director of SoWeVote, a platform he co-founded, Nkadimeng is making it easier for young South Africans to access critical information about politics and democracy. His advocacy extends beyond borders—he serves as a Youth Advisor to the Embassy of Sweden in Pretoria and is a fellow at the International Youth Think Tank, where he contributes to global youth policy discussions.

Passionate about sustainability, he has co-founded and led multiple initiatives aimed at environmental and social progress across South Africa. Whether in civic engagement, international diplomacy, or grassroots activism, Nkadimeng is at the forefront of youth-led change, proving that young voices aren’t just part of the conversation—they’re leading it.

Disclaimer:

“Born Free” is an opinion-based podcast and does not represent the views of M&G Media (PTY) LTD, its owners, affiliates, employees, or partners. The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and do not reflect the editorial stance of the Mail & Guardian.