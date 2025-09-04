South Africans, stop complaining in whispers and unite to fight corruption

Stolen dockets, tender corruption, unaccountable leadership and criminals rob South Africans of their dreams of a safe future. Photo: File

Every child has dreams of a better future: a safe home, a clean community and the freedom to walk their path without fear. But, for many South Africans, those dreams are stolen. Not by fate or personal failure but by leaders who swore to serve and protect.

This is not just a story about potholes or interrupted water supply. It is about how corruption — whether through stolen police dockets, collapsing infrastructure or unaccountable leadership — is robbing the next generation of their future.

A nation held hostage by crime

Corruption fuels a cycle of impunity. Criminals, empowered by weak systems and compromised officials, no longer fear consequences. Bribery and political interference allow even the most dangerous offenders to escape justice, because freedom can be bought.

South Africa is ranked among the top five most dangerous countries in the world.

This is not surprising when the rule of law can so easily be undermined with money.

Murder statistics illustrate the crisis. Between 2020 and 2023, killings steadily increased, with only a small decline in 2024. Yet, even with that decrease, 26 232 murders were recorded last year. This number, already staggering, fails to capture the “dark figure” of unreported crimes.

The Constitution is explicit. Section 11 states: “Everyone has the right to life.” But nearly 30 000 lives were ended in 2024 alone. Their constitutional rights, enshrined in the highest law of the land, were stolen.

Section 2 makes clear that, “This Constitution is the supreme law of the Republic; law or conduct inconsistent with it is invalid, and the obligation imposed by It must be fulfilled.” Yet in reality, thousands live as if the Constitution is optional. It has become, in effect, a rose decorating the South African garden — beautiful, but neglected, with no one to tend to it.

When justice disappears: The case of the missing dockets

The erosion of justice is visible in the police service itself. Former police minister Bheki Cele confirmed that more than 5.4 million cases were closed in 2018-19 and 2023 because of “insufficient evidence” — a figure that suggests widespread disappearance of police dockets.

That means close to one million cases vanish each year. Nearly a million South Africans report crimes in the hope of getting justice, only to watch their cases evaporate. The perpetrators remain free to walk the streets, while the victims become prisoners of fear.

For years, I believed criminals were the cruellest people in our country. But, upon growing up, I have realised that the real cruelty lies with those in positions of power — those entrusted to lead but who instead betray us through greed and neglect. Leadership is not about power or privilege; it is about sacrifice and service.

Our collective responsibility

As citizens, we cannot absolve ourselves entirely. South Africa is not the property of the president or a political party — it belongs to all who live in it. And that shared ownership means we share the responsibility of protecting and rebuilding it.

The Constitution reminds us of this. Section 7(1) declares: “This Bill of Rights is a cornerstone of democracy in South Africa. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom.”

These are not empty words. They are an urgent call to action. Unlike the youth of 1976, who risked their lives during the Soweto Uprising, we now have constitutional rights that allow us to fight corruption without bloodshed. Section 17 gives us the right to protest and assemble peacefully. Yet, too often, we complain in whispers rather than act with courage.

Reclaiming Mandela’s dream

South Africa cannot afford to surrender Nelson Mandela’s dream to the greed of the few. Corruption is not a distant problem for politicians to solve; it is a crisis that affects every household, every community, every child. If unchecked, it will steal not only today’s opportunities but tomorrow’s hopes.

Crying about corruption is not enough. Action is required — whether through activism, civic engagement or simply demanding accountability in our local communities. We must put a stop to corruption before everything Mandela fought for is lost.

South Africa still has a choice: to allow corruption to continue to rot its foundations or to rise together and defend the Constitution, not just as a decorative rose, but as a living, breathing shield for all.

Mandela once said, “If the ANC does to you what apartheid government did to you, then you must do to the ANC what you did to the apartheid government.” It’s about time we all united to fight for our future

#future_is_in_our_hands

Hlogiey Manasoe is a Unisa law student who writes about the South African legal system and is raising funds for studies after losing financial support.