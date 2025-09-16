Well done, Coach Rassie! But 2027 is just around the corner

Rassie Erasmus has commended his side after they overcame a tough Wales outfit to reach their third Rugby World Cup final. (Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters)

As I write this, it is just over 24 hours since the Springboks delivered arguably their best performance in a decade, perhaps even surpassing their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory of 12-11 as well the nail biting 2019 triumph over the English where we came out victorious with a scintillating 32-12 win for Siya Kolisi to lay his hands on the William Webb Ellis trophy for the first time.

This assertion is based on the sheer dominance and strength they displayed against the “Mighty All Blacks” on Saturday, a feat few teams have achieved. However, while celebrating this victory, my mind is firmly focused on the road ahead to Australia in 2027. It is encouraging to see the Aussies peaking at just the right time to be competitive hosts when the World Cup arrives in a little over two years.

As a passionate rugby supporter, I am increasingly concerned about the workload management of our players. The lack of adequate rest and consistent game time is worrying, because it may hinder our ability to peak in time to defend our back-to-back triumph. Although it was promising to see a player like Eben Etzebeth rest, one game off may not be sufficient for proper recovery.

The reality is that many players currently in the Springbok setup might not be part of the squad when the 2027 World Cup arrives. Perhaps it’s time to consider sending some players back to their respective unions to gain more consistent game time, which would enhance their skills and match fitness. This approach would also benefit their performances in competitions such as the United Rugby Championship (URC), kicking off in just a few weeks.

Take our scrum-half Kobus Reinach, for instance. He performed very well against New Zealand and did well for himself, but it must be mentioned that he appeared rusty and a bit irritable; not as sharp as he should be. Only more game time can resolve that; it was probably because of irregular starting opportunities at the Springbok level. Then there’s Grant Williams, an incredibly talented player who has lingered on the fringes of the squad without receiving enough game time. The Sharks could certainly have benefited from his more active involvement during the Currie Cup. For the Springboks to succeed at the highest level, every player needs to be finely tuned, well-prepared, and ready to deliver when called upon.

Reflecting on past success, I think back to Jake White’s journey to the helm during the IRB 2007 World Cup victory, where he carefully managed senior players while integrating young talent to maintain a balanced squad. Today, I believe a similar strategy should be employed. We must now promote some of our star performers from the recent Under-20 IRB championship, who won effortlessly and showed great strength in how they rose to the occasion under coach Kevin Foote. These young players are ready, and it is imperative that we back them fully. François Steyn’s career serves as a perfect example of how readiness deserves opportunity. Nearly two decades later, his legacy still inspires and remains one of South Africa’s greatest rugby stories ever told.

Another exciting development is the rise of the Springbok women’s team, who are earning themselves a place as the true darlings of South African rugby. It’s about time they received the recognition and support they deserve, especially in terms of commercialising the sport. This is an enterprise that needs to be invested in so that our women can pursue rugby professionally and earn a living from it.

The current Women’s World Cup in England has showcased their tenacity and talent. Despite limited resources compared to those of other teams, they have impressed by defeating Italy to qualify for the quarter-finals. Much credit also goes to Coach Swys de Bruin, who has a proven track record of identifying and nurturing talent in both men’s and women’s rugby.

We are far from short of talent in South Africa, but what we urgently need is a more cohesive and collaborative approach from SA Rugby and the unions. The aim should be a system that benefits all parties, allowing us to maintain our status as world leaders. This will help build sustainable and successful careers for players and staff alike, strengthening the rugby ecosystem in South Africa.

I am confident that we can achieve the incredible feat of winning a treble in the coming years, a record that would be extraordinary. But this requires that we, as a nation, stand firmly behind the Bok machine, ensuring it is well-resourced and supported by the entire system — from management to the unions. Only then can they focus on winning back-to-back World Cups, the ultimate goal.

Last, can we address ticket prices so more South Africans can participate in this momentous journey? Our national teams are the pride of the nation, uniting people from all backgrounds and demonstrating that unity in diversity is the way to achieve an inclusive and collaborative future.

Lucky Nkhoma is a communications professional and writes in his personal capacity as an avid sports-loving supporter and patriotic South African. Twitter: @LuckyNkhoma and Instagram: @luckynkhoma