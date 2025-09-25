Biocatalysis: South Africa’s green gold for a sustainable bioeconomy

A pharmaceutical produced through biocatalysis is of high purity. Photo: Supplied

As the world races to adopt greener, safer and more sustainable technologies, biocatalysis emerges as a powerful contender. Unlike traditional chemical processes that require high temperatures, harsh chemicals, and often generate toxic byproducts, biocatalysis uses natural catalysts, enzymes and microorganisms to drive reactions under mild, eco-friendly conditions.

Biocatalysis is a green technology that uses enzymes or microorganisms to accelerate reactions or enable them to take place instead of relying on traditional chemistry. The conditions are very mild, such as temperatures near ambient, with no pressure and usually no solvents that could harm the environment.

There are different types of enzymes that catalyse the reactions, for instance, lipases that catalyse hydrolysis, transferases that transfer a specific group from one molecule to another and enzymes which couple two molecules together.

Biocatalysis has been used in sectors such as pharmaceuticals; veterinary; industrial; food; feed; flavours and fragrances; fungicides and biocides. The aim is to avoid the old, harsh chemical technologies to produce products. Biocatalysis is considered the most promising technology for the sustainable production of pharmaceuticals.

Biocatalysis offers high-yield, high-purity products that are both sustainable and often classified as natural. It is a solution that speaks to both environmental sustainability and the evolving expectations of global consumers.

South Africa’s response to this global shift is the Industrial Biocatalysis Hub (IBH), which has been hosted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) since 2020 and funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Technology Innovation Agency. This national initiative produces groundbreaking science while transforming small, local businesses into global players.

Over the past three years, IBH has supported small, medium and micro enterprises, such as APBIO, Khepri, Puris, Linuset and Paromatics, helping them develop insecticides, pharmaceuticals, mining products and bioplastics using locally developed biocatalytic technologies. These are not just laboratory breakthroughs; they are revenue-generating, export-ready innovations.

Globally, biocatalysis is on the rise. By 2034, this industry is expected to reach $66.52 billion, driven by trends such as multi-enzyme synthesis in pharmaceuticals and compact flow-reactor systems that slash production costs. South Africa cannot afford to miss this wave. Fortunately, our scientists are keeping pace. The CSIR’s Biocatalysis Research Group and IBH are developing locally relevant solutions that not only perform globally but are tailored to our country’s climate, industries and social context.

Biocatalysis as enabler of South Africa’s bioeconomy strategy

South Africa’s Bioeconomy Strategy, which envisions biological industries contributing 5% to GDP by 2050, finds a perfect match in biocatalysis. These technologies align with the Decadal Plan’s goals: green innovation, low energy use, job creation and inclusive growth. And thanks to IBH’s national roadshow, awareness is growing rapidly. The events, hosted in every province, reached hundreds of researchers, entrepreneurs and indigenous knowledge system practitioners eager to translate local biodiversity into high-value, enzyme-based products.

Ten years ago, South Africa’s presence in biocatalysis was negligible. Today, technologies from the CSIR are being used by companies like Biodx, whose biocides are EU-registered — the only ones of their kind from Africa. Others, such as the orris butter developed for Puris, outperform chemical alternatives and reduce processing time from five years to just 48 hours. Products for pharmaceuticals, agriculture, mining and cosmetics are now being manufactured sustainably, some for the first time, globally.

However, it is not just about products; it is equally about investing in people and developing skills in this field. The IBH programme has trained 12 interns and two postdoctoral researchers from previously disadvantaged backgrounds in the past three years. Several of these individuals have already joined the research workforce, with more expected as we scale up. This deliberate skills transfer is foundational to building a truly inclusive, competitive bioeconomy.

The CSIR’s biocatalysis research group is equipped with top-tier infrastructure and rare scientific talent in green chemistry, molecular biology and analytical science. With a new Ultra Performance Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry acquired, in partnership with the University of Johannesburg’s Metabolomics Group, and pilot-scale facilities to support real-world application, the hub is not just experimenting; it is delivering.

Looking ahead, our intention is clear — to expand local enzyme-based product production, embrace flow-based bioprocessing and fully integrate into the circular economy. To maintain our leadership, we will forge new industry partnerships, grow our team and enhance training offerings. We also aim to establish global collaborations to remain at the cutting edge of this dynamic field.

Biocatalysis is more than a scientific opportunity; it is a strategic imperative. In a world turning away from toxic and extractive production methods, South Africa must lead with solutions rooted in sustainability, inclusion and innovation. Through biocatalysis, we are proving that green chemistry is not only possible but also profitable.

Dr Lucia Steenkamp is chief researcher and research group leader: biocatalysis, future production chemicals at the CSIR and the director of the Industrial Biocatalysis Hub.