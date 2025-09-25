Mzansi Unicorns: Tinashe Ruzane founder of Fexclub, a vehicle subscription platform – Podcast episode 3

Mzansi Unicorns: Tinashe Ruzane founder of Flexclub, a vehicle subscription platform: Done is better than perfect.

| E3

In Episode 3 of Mzansi Unicorns, we sit down with Tinashe Ruzane, South African-bred founder and CEO of Flexclub — the groundbreaking vehicle subscription platform reshaping how we access cars. Inspired by the Pay-as-You-Go model from the telecommunications industry, Flexclub is unlocking flexible mobility solutions for a market hungry for change.

Tinashe unpacks the art of building a start-up, the role of technology in disruption, and what it truly means to innovate in the automotive industry. We also dive into the resilience and beauty of the South African market, where challenges spark creativity and open doors to untapped opportunities.

If you’re passionate about entrepreneurship, innovation, and the future of mobility, this episode is not to be missed.

Disclaimer:

“Mzansi Unicorns” is an opinion-based podcast and does not represent the views of M&G Media (PTY) LTD, its owners, affiliates, employees, or partners. The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and do not reflect the editorial stance of the Mail & Guardian.