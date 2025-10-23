Mzansi Unicorns: Hope is our biggest export: With Lebo Rasethaba – Podcast episode 6

Mzansi Unicorns: Hope is our biggest export: With Lebo Rasethaba |E6

In Episode 6 of Mzansi Unicorns, we sit down with the visionary @lebogangrasethaba — award-winning filmmaker, Director, and Partner at @eggfilms — whose storytelling has reshaped the landscape of African cinema and advertising.

Lebogang is celebrated for directing some of the most powerful and visually striking campaigns and documentaries of our time. His work has earned multiple Creative Circle Awards, Loeries, and even an International Emmy Award for Home.

In this conversation, he takes us through his creative journey — from his early beginnings to leading projects across the African continent in Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Western Sahara. A true artist at heart, he shares his passion for thematic filmmaking that challenges conventions and explores untold African narratives rooted in history and identity.

Tune in for a conversation on vision, innovation, and building African solutions for the world.

Disclaimer:

“Mzansi Unicorns” is an opinion-based podcast and does not represent the views of M&G Media (PTY) LTD, its owners, affiliates, employees, or partners. The opinions expressed by the hosts and guests are their own and do not reflect the editorial stance of the Mail & Guardian.